Land O'Lakes, Inc. and California Bioenergy Partner to Advance "Barn to Biogas" in California

As one of the nation's largest agricultural cooperatives, Land O'Lakes is uniquely positioned to tap into the potential power of California dairy farmers to generate renewable energy from farm waste. CalBio provides the expertise needed to develop, execute and manage on-farm methane digesters, as well as market R-CNG credits in California, in a manner that is cost effective for farmers.

This partnership with CalBio will also help Land O'Lakes dairy member-owners in California to meet new state standards that call for a 40 percent reduction in dairy and livestock manure-related methane emissions from 2013 levels by 2030.

"Land O'Lakes and CalBio are creating the end-to-end sustainability infrastructure that farmers need to make 'barn-to-biogas' a reality," said Matt Carstens, senior vice president, Land O'Lakes SUSTAIN. "This is impact investing at its best – eliminating barriers to the adoption of new sustainability technology, unlocking new revenue streams for farmers, cutting emissions and creating a public good."

"CalBio's dairy digesters are proven in California. We are excited to expand that work even further through this collaboration with Land O'Lakes and their member-owners in California," said Neil Black, president of CalBio. "Our expertise and ongoing operational support will help dairy farmers make the most of a significant new revenue stream through biogas generation, while allowing them to stay focused on doing what they do best – producing wholesome, delicious food in a sustainable way."

"Working with everyone at CalBio has been an absolute pleasure. It is a breath of fresh air to work with a company that has your best interest at heart," said Dave Ribeiro of Rib-Arrow Dairy in Tulare, California and Land O'Lakes, Inc. member-owner. "Professional, compassionate and thorough would be an understatement to describe CalBio. I am looking forward to the success this partnership will bring."

To further its commitment to supporting member-owners around environmental sustainability, Land O'Lakes SUSTAIN recently launched Land O'Lakes SUSTAIN Innovation Financing, which offers eligible member-owners up to $3 million in financing for large-scale sustainability projects, including methane digesters. This financing is available specifically to help Land O'Lakes dairy member-owners implement new technologies or management systems focused on driving measurable outcomes for air, soil or water.

This announcement builds on the pioneering work of Land O'Lakes SUSTAIN, which was recently honored on Fortune's Change the World list. To read more about Land O'Lakes SUSTAIN, visit http://www.landolakessustain.com.

About Land O'Lakes, Inc.

Land O'Lakes, Inc., one of America's premier agribusiness and food companies, is a member-owned cooperative with industry-leading operations that span the spectrum from agricultural production to consumer foods. With 2017 annual sales of $14 billion, Land O'Lakes is one of the nation's largest cooperatives, ranking 216 on the Fortune 500. Building on a legacy of more than 97 years of operation, Land O'Lakes today operates some of the most respected brands in agribusiness and food production including LAND O LAKES® Dairy Foods, Purina Animal Nutrition, WinField United and Land O'Lakes SUSTAIN. The company does business in all 50 states and more than 60 countries. Land O'Lakes, Inc. corporate headquarters are located in Arden Hills, Minn.

About California Bioenergy, LLC

CalBio is the leading developer of dairy digesters generating renewable electricity and vehicle fuel in California. Founded in 2006, CalBio has worked closely with the dairy industry and state agencies to develop programs to help the state achieve its methane reduction goals while delivering a new revenue source to California dairies. For more information, visit: www.calbioenergy.com.

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/land-olakes-inc-and-california-bioenergy-partner-to-advance-barn-to-biogas-in-california-300674241.html

SOURCE Land O'Lakes, Inc.

Related Links

http://www.landolakesinc.com

