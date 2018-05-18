Land O'Lakes, Inc. Member-Owner Reinford Farms Wins U.S. Dairy Sustainability Award

Reinford Farms has invested in innovative technologies to turn food waste and manure generated on-farm into renewable energy. Partnering with local businesses, including 15 grocery stores and food manufacturing companies, Reinford Farms diverts between 6,000 and 12,000 gallons of food waste from landfills each day. Through this partnership, Reinford Farms generates 1.5 million kWh of renewable electricity each year – enough to power their entire farm, as well as 100 area homes.

Since they started recycling food waste ten years ago, Reinford Farms has kept more than 35,000 tons of food waste out of landfills, capturing 133 million pounds of greenhouse gases that would have otherwise gone into the atmosphere.

"At Reinford Farms, we take a comprehensive approach to incorporating environmental, economic and social sustainability," said Brett Reinford, owner of Reinford Farms. "From the emphasis we place on animal welfare, to the way we treat our employees, to our partnership with local businesses to generate a common good – clean, renewable energy – and preserve our shared land, air and water resources, it's all interconnected. We're honored to receive this award and this opportunity to showcase our approach to feeding people in a sustainable way."

"This year's winners exemplify how a drive toward the vision of dairy as economically viable, socially responsible and environmentally sustainable is at the heart of our dairy industry, from farm to table," said Barbara O'Brien, president of the Innovation Center for U.S. Dairy. "Each winner showcases what is possible and how innovation and drive can take a vision and make it a reality."

"At Land O'Lakes, we believe meaningful sustainability is farmer-owned and farmer-driven. We are proud to recognize farmers like the Reinford family who are on the cutting edge of conservation and sustainability," said Matt Carstens, senior vice president of Land O'Lakes SUSTAIN. "Together, we are creating stronger connections between consumers and those who work hard to feed them, where consumers understand and trust that the food that they're eating is being grown in a way that's good for the planet and for the farmer."

This marks the fifth consecutive year that Land O'Lakes member-owners have been recognized for on-farm sustainability practices.

Land O'Lakes, Inc., one of America's premier agribusiness and food companies, is a member-owned cooperative with industry leading operations that span the spectrum from agricultural production to consumer foods.

