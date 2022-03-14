Land O'Lakes, Inc. Sustainability Business Truterra's CO2 Removal Project Selected by Microsoft's Carbon Removal Program for 2022 and 2023

Truterra looks to build upon its successful 2021 carbon program

ARDEN HILLS, Minn., March 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Truterra, LLC, the sustainability business and subsidiary of Land O'Lakes, Inc., one of America's largest farmer-owned cooperatives, today announced it will be continuing its relationship with Microsoft as a buyer of carbon dioxide removals in 2022 and 2023.

Under the new agreement, Truterra will be working with its ag retailer network and their farmer-customers to generate carbon assets for sale to Microsoft. Truterra's 2021 carbon program, for which Microsoft was also a buyer, made more than $4 million in cash payments upfront to participating farmers, who sequestered nearly 200,000 metric tons of carbon.

"We value the opportunity to continue working with Microsoft as a buyer of carbon assets produced within a system that puts farmers at the center," said Jamie Ridgely, Carbon

Operations Lead, Truterra. "It is investments such as this that are helping transform agriculture, not only as a way to improve the profitability of the farmers we serve and help address climate change, but also as a way to improve the quality of the soils we rely on for food, feed, fuel, and fiber."

In December 2021, Truterra announced its 2022 carbon program, which included opportunities for farmers who had both recently adopted regenerative practices, plus a new offering designed to incentivize more farmers to put those practices in place on additional fields.

"Truterra is unique because we partner with and work alongside farmers' trusted ag retailers to deliver the tools and resources farmers need -- at whatever stage of the regenerative agriculture journey they are on," said Jason Weller, President, Truterra. "This approach allows us to deliver a scalable process to help farmers develop and market their carbon assets."

"By working directly with farmers and their ag retailers, and by focusing on field-level data coupled with deep agronomic insights, Truterra is working to design and build carbon assets that better meet today's market needs," said Ridgely. "By factoring in elements beyond carbon, such as soil health improvements, we also are adding another element of sustainability to this rapidly evolving market."

For more information about Truterra and how to get involved, visit https://www.truterraag.com/ .

About Truterra, LLC

Truterra is a leading stewardship solutions provider, advancing and connecting sustainability efforts throughout the food system with scale – from farmers to ag retailers to collaborators such as food companies. Truterra positions farmers for success by providing them tools and resources to establish a stewardship baseline and track progress on every field they farm. The Truterra™ network brings together the best in agricultural technology and on-farm business management to drive sustainability across the food system, feeding people, safeguarding the planet and supporting farmer livelihoods. Truterra was launched in 2016 by Land O'Lakes, Inc., a member-owned cooperative that spans the spectrum from agricultural production to consumer foods.

About Land O'Lakes, Inc.

Land O'Lakes, Inc., one of America's premier agribusiness and food companies, is a memberowned cooperative with industry-leading operations that span the spectrum from agricultural production to consumer foods. With 2021 annual sales of $16 billion, Land O'Lakes is one of the nation's largest cooperatives, ranking 219 on the Fortune 500. Building on a legacy of more than 100 years of operation, Land O'Lakes today operates some of the most respected brands in agribusiness and food production including Land O'Lakes Dairy Foods, Purina Animal Nutrition, WinField United and Truterra. The company does business in all 50 states and more than 60 countries. Land O'Lakes, Inc. corporate headquarters are located in Arden Hills, Minnesota.

