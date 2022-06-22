LAND Plans Redevelopment of Former Accurate Plating Factory for its New U.S. Headquarters

$2.18 Million Grant from the State of Ohio Brownfield Redevelopment Program Awarded to Crooked River Equity

CLEVELAND, June 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Earlier this year, LAND entered into an agreement with Crooked River Equity and Cushman & Wakefield-CRESCO Real Estate to redevelop a brownfield site in order to expand its U.S. headquarters. The State of Ohio's Brownfield Redevelopment Program has awarded $2.18 million grant for this project. The new U.S. headquarters for LAND will be housed in the former Accurate Plating site and will add an additional 40,000 square feet of manufacturing space in Cleveland's Midtown Tech District.

"Programs like this give companies like ours a chance to grow and expand into a site that has history. We can give that property a new life with the next great era in manufacturing here in Cleveland, focusing on green technology and electric vehicles. We're looking forward to working with the City of Cleveland, Manufacturing Works, and JobsOhio as this project gets off the ground and we start bringing manufacturing jobs back into a city known for its rich industrial history," said Scott Colosimo, founder and CEO of LAND.

LAND expects to start redevelopment of the site later this year. Plans for the former factory include removal of hazards waste residuals, asbestos abatement, and installation of a permeable reactive barrier system.

About LAND Energy:

LAND is an electric vehicle manufacturer based in Cleveland, OH. Founded in 2020 by Scott Colosimo and his team, LAND is based on the principle that energy continuity and mobility are essential to modern life. LAND offers a transitional E Moto ecosystem with a hot-swap power platform (CORE), a revolution in the electric vehicle industry. With products proudly manufactured in the United States, LAND is unwavering in its faithfulness to American innovation and world-class craftsmanship. As a design-forward company, LAND is dedicated to constantly evolving to meet the needs of their customers and the ever-changing industry. For more information, visit: https://landenergy.io/

CONTACT: Scott Colosimo, LAND, +1-216-367-0666, [email protected]

SOURCE LAND Energy