Land Report Unveils America's 100 Largest Landowners for 2026

100 Largest Landowners for 2026

Stan Kroenke ascends to No. 1

No. 2 Red Emmerson • No. 3 John Malone • No. 4 Ted Turner

DES MOINES, Iowa, Jan. 13, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Stan Kroenke is now America's largest landowner. Kroenke acquired almost 1 million acres in New Mexico from the heirs of Dr. Henry Singleton in December 2025. The transaction increased his landholdings to more than 2.7 million acres. This breaking news story capped the debut of the 2026 Land Report by the magazine's editor, Eric O'Keefe, at the Land Investment Expo in Des Moines.

The purchase of Singleton Ranches vaulted Kroenke Ranches from No. 4 in 2025 to No. 1 in 2026, ahead of California's Emmerson Family with 2.44 million acres, Liberty Media chairman emeritus John Malone with 2.2 million acres, and CNN Founder Ted Turner with 2 million acres.

Amazon founder Jeff Bezos ranked 21st with 462,000 acres. Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates qualified at No. 44 with 275,000 acres. Yellowstone creator Taylor Sheridan, who owns Texas's historic Four Sixes Ranch, ranked 49th.

