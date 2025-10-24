Land Rover Alexandria Selected as One of Only 14 U.S. Retailers to Participate in the Defender Book Trek

ALEXANDRIA, Va., Oct. 24, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Land Rover Alexandria is proud to announce its selection as one of only 14 Land Rover retailers nationwide chosen to participate in the Defender Book Trek, a national literacy initiative delivering 40,000 books to children across the country.

On Tuesday, October 28 at 6:00 p.m., Land Rover Alexandria will host its book donation event, delivering 2,500 brand-new children's books to local schools and organizations serving families throughout Northern Virginia.

The event will be hosted by Erin Como, local media personality and community advocate, who will help highlight the importance of reading and local engagement.

"Our participation in the Defender Book Trek reflects our commitment to community and youth literacy," said [Roger Wildermuth, General Manager at Land Rover Alexandria]. "We are honored to represent the Washington DC region in this national effort to place thousands of new books in the hands of children in need with the joint effort of the Education Community Development Centers of Virginia and FACETS ."

The Defender Book Trek began in New Jersey and will conclude at Destination Defender in Temecula, California. The campaign unites Land Rover retailers across the country with the shared goal of supporting literacy and inspiring future readers.

Land Rover Alexandria's participation underscores the dealership's ongoing commitment to community involvement and education through meaningful partnerships and outreach.

Event Details

What: Defender Book Trek Book Donation Event

When: Tuesday, October 28, 2025 at 6:00 p.m.

Where: Land Rover Alexandria, 5900 McGuin Drive, Alexandria, VA 22310 Host: Erin Como

Media Contact

Bruce Bortle CMO

Land Rover Alexandria (703) 919-5093

[email protected]

SOURCE Beyer Auto Group