Land Seismic Equipment & Acquisition Market Forecast 2019-2029

Forecast and Analysis by Equipment (Sensors, Sources, Cable Based Acquisition Systems, Wireless Acquisition Systems & Other Equipment) and by Region Plus Profiles of Leading Companies in the Land Seismic Equipment & Acquisition Market







The analyst has calculated that the global Land Seismic Equipment & Acquisition Market will see a capital expenditure (CAPEX) of $2,405mn in 2019. Read on to discover the potential business opportunities available.

For E&P and mining industries, land seismic surveys are carried out to generate subsea bottom profiles. This type of surveying is conducted by generating mechanical sound waves that are sent into the earth. The energy reflected back from the earth is measured by recording sensors which are installed in mounted trucks which consist of tapes to record any activity. The land seismic operations require various equipment such as geophones, seismic sensors, streamers, hydrophones, air or water gun, streamers, and sub-bottom profilers.

Previously declining prices of oil & gas have resulted in cutting investments in the E&P oil & gas sector. This, in turn, has resulted in land seismic acquisition companies making major cuts with regards to spending in order to remain profitable during this market downturn. Thus, the land or onshore seismic equipment & acquisition is highly dependent on the price of oil & gas prevailing in the market.



Due to volatility in crude oil and natural gas prices, several upstream companies are cutting E&P budgets and even spending on land seismic equipment. However, technological advancements coupled with increased energy requirement in developing nations and exploitation of shale gas reserves are key drivers for the growth in demand for land seismic equipment over the forecast period.



The land seismic equipment market experienced a shock after the oil price fall in late 2014 with the industry becoming cautious and cutting exploration expenses to retain profitability. Oil price recovery and the need for oil companies to continue to add value to their resources will drive a new wave of investment in seismic equipment from 2019 but constrained from lower oil price levels. For years before 2019, the limited exploration activity will be mostly met by current equipment.



This report can keep you informed and up to date with the developments in the market, across seven different regions: North America, Europe, Middle East, Africa, Asia Pacific, Russia/CIS and South America.



With reference to this report, it details the key investments trend in the global market, subdivided by regions, capital expenditure and equipment. Through extensive secondary research and interviews with industry experts, visiongain has identified a series of market trends that will impact the Land Seismic Equipment & Acquisition Market over the forecast timeframe.



The report will answer questions such as:

• How is the land seismic equipment & acquisition market evolving?

• What is driving and restraining the land seismic equipment & acquisition market dynamics?

• How will each technology in equipment & acquisition market submarket segment grow over the forecast period and how much sales will these submarkets account for in 2029?

• How will market shares of each the land seismic equipment & acquisition submarket develop from 2019-2029?

• Which individual technologies will prevail and how will these shifts be responded to?

• Which land seismic equipment & acquisition submarket will be the main driver of the overall market from 2019-2029?

• How will political and regulatory factors influence regional the land seismic equipment & acquisition market and submarkets?

• Will leading national the land seismic equipment & acquisition market broadly follow macroeconomic dynamics, or will individual country sectors outperform the rest of the economy?

• How will market shares of the national markets change by 2029 and which nation will lead the market in 2029?

• Who are the leading players and what are their prospects over the forecast period?

• How will the sector evolve as alliances form during the period between 2019 and 2029?



1) The report provides forecasts for the Land Seismic Equipment & Acquisition market by Equipment, for the period 2019-2029

– Sensors submarket 2019-2029

– Sources submarket 2019-2029

– Cable Based Acquisition Systems submarket 2019-2029

– Wireless Acquisition Systems submarket 2019-2029

– Other Equipment submarket 2019-2029



2) The report also forecasts and analyses the Land Seismic Equipment & Acquisition market by Region from 2019-2029

North America

– United States CAPEX 2019-2029

– Canada CAPEX 2019-2029

– Mexico CAPEX 2019-2029

Asia Pacific

– China CAPEX 2019-2029

– Japan CAPEX 2019-2029

– India CAPEX 2019-2029

– ASEAN CAPEX 2019-2029

– Australia CAPEX 2019-2029

– Rest of Asia Pacific CAPEX 2019-2029

Europe

– UK CAPEX 2019-2029

– Italy CAPEX 2019-2029

– Spain CAPEX 2019-2029

– Germany CAPEX 2019-2029

– Norway CAPEX 2019-2029

– Rest of Europe CAPEX 2019-2029

Middle East

– GCC CAPEX 2019-2029

– Iran CAPEX 2019-2029

– Rest of the Middle East and Africa CAPEX 2019-2029

Africa

– South Africa CAPEX 2019-2029

– Nigeria CAPEX 2019-2029

– Rest of the Africa CAPEX 2019-2029

Russia/CIS CAPEX 2019-2029

South America

– Brazil CAPEX 2019-2029

– Venezuela CAPEX 2019-2029

– Argentina CAPEX 2019-2029

– Rest of South America CAPEX 2019-2029



3) The report reveals the Drivers and Restraints in the Land Seismic Equipment & Acquisition market



4) The report includes PEST Analysis affecting the Land Seismic Equipment & Acquisition market



5) The report provides detailed profiles of the leading companies operating within the Land Seismic Equipment & Acquisition market:

– SA Exploration

– Terraseis

– Sercel

– Terrex Seismic

– WesternGeco

– Mitcham Industries

– International Seismic Co. (iSeis)

– ION Geophysical Corporation

– Geometrics

– Geospace Technologies

– Sinopec Corp.



