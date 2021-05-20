Land Survey Equipment Market to Reach $8.66 Bn, Globally, by 2027 at 6.1% CAGR: AMR

PORTLAND, Ore., May 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Allied Market Research published a report, titled, "Land Survey Equipment Market by Product (GNSS Systems, Total Stations & Theodolites, Levels, 3D Laser/Laser Scanners, Unmanned Aerial Vehicles (UAVs), and Others), Industry (Construction, Oil & Gas, Agriculture, Mining, Disaster Management, and Others), and Application (Inspection & Monitoring, Volumetric Calculations, and Layout Points): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2020–2027." According to the report, the global land survey equipment industry generated $6.31 billion in 2019, and is projected to reach $8.66 billion by 2027, witnessing a CAGR of 6.1% from 2020 to 2027.

Drivers, restraints, and opportunities

Focus on developing smart cities, rise in drone usage, and advantages associated with time and accuracy drive the growth of the global land survey equipment market. However, rental and leasing service providers for land survey equipment and lack of skilled manpower and technical knowledge hinder the market growth. On the other hand, upgrading data management systems in surveys creates new opportunities in the coming years.

Download Sample PDF: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/7985

Covid-19 Scenario

The lockdown suspended the activities in construction, manufacturing, hotel, and tourism industries, which in turn impacted the land survey equipment market.

Manufacturing and transportation activities, on the other hand, were banned or delayed. The disruptions in supply chains further caused shortages of raw materials, thereby affecting the sales too.

However, the government bodies in various regions are now lifting off the regulations in order to maintain economic benefits. This is anticipated to aid the industry.

The GNSS segment to continue its dominant share throughout the forecast period

Based on product, the GNSS segment accounted for the largest market share, accounting for more than one-third of the global land survey equipment market in 2019, and will continue its dominant share in terms of revenue during the forecast period. GNSS systems are very advanced and provide highly accurate output, which drives its demand growth. However, the UAVs segment is expected to manifest the highest CAGR of 7.6% from 2020 to 2027, owing to growing awareness of its wireless and a wide range of applications like surveying and monitoring in various industries.

Get detailed COVID-19 impact analysis on the Land Survey Equipment Market: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-for-customization/7985

The inspection and monitoring segment to maintain its highest contribution during the forecast period

By application, the inspection and monitoring segment contributed to the largest share in 2019, accounting for more than half of the global land survey equipment market, and is estimated to maintain its highest contribution during the forecast period. A lot of inspections, surveying and monitoring activities are carried out in industries like construction, mining and agriculture among others. This factors drives the growth of the segment. However, the volumetric calculations segment is estimated to manifest the highest CAGR of 7.1% from 2020 to 2027. This is owing to the fact that the software is required to calculate and process the data that are being upgraded along with the sensors that record the data.

Asia-Pacific to dominate the market, North America to grow at a significant face-

Based on region, Asia-Pacific region held the highest market share in 2019, contributing to nearly two-fifths of the total share of the global land survey equipment market, and will maintain its lead position by 2027. This is attributed to rise in development of cities and industries. On the other hand, the LAMEA region is anticipated to grow at the fastest CAGR of 7.2% in between 2020 to 2027. This is owing to rapid urbanization and industrialization activities in this region. Moreover, the North America region is projected to manifest the CAGR of 5.8% during the forecast period.

Leading market players

Hexagon

Hi-Target

Hudaco Industries Limited

Kolida Instrument Co., Ltd.

Robert Bosch GmbH

Shanghai Huace Navigation Technology Ltd. (CHC Navigation)

Stonex

Suzhou Foif Co., Ltd.

Topcon Corporation

Trimble Inc.

Interested in Procure Data? Visit: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/ 7985

Access AVENUE- A Subscription-Based Library (Premium on-demand, subscription-based pricing model) at: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/library-access

Avenue is a user-based library of global market report database, provides comprehensive reports pertaining to the world's largest emerging markets. It further offers e-access to all the available industry reports just in a jiffy. By offering core business insights on the varied industries, economies, and end users worldwide, Avenue ensures that the registered members get an easy as well as single gateway to their all-inclusive requirements.

Avenue Library Subscription | Request for 14 days free trial of before buying:

https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/avenue/trial/starter

Similar Reports We Have:

Structural Health Monitoring Market - Structural health monitoring market is expected to reach $3,815.1 million by 2027, registering a CAGR of 14.5% from 2020 to 2027.

Global Aerial Work Platforms Market - Aerial work platform market growing at a CAGR of 7.7% from 2020 to 2027.

Construction Equipment Market - Global construction equipment market is projected to reach $261,047 million in 2027, from $184,500 million in 2019, growing at a CAGR of 4.3% from 2020 to 2027.

Architectural Hardware Market - Global architectural hardware market is expected to reach $23,271 million by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 6.8% from 2019 to 2026.

Oil Field Equipment Market - Global oilfield equipment market is expected to reach $141,498 million by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 3.1% from 2019 to 2026.

Mining Equipment Market - Global mining equipment market is projected to reach $165,827.8 million by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 5.7% from 2020 to 2027.

Construction 4.0 Market - construction 4.0 market size was valued at $9,786.9 million in 2019 and is projected to reach $29,101.5 million by 2027, registering a CAGR of 18.2% from 2020 to 2027.

Pre-Book Now with 10% Discount:

Inspection Robots Market - Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2020-2027

Construction and Mining Equipment Market - Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021-2028

Insulation Monitoring Equipment Market - Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2020–2027

About us:

Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP based in Portland, Oregon. Allied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of "Market Research Reports" and "Business Intelligence Solutions." AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domain.

We are in professional corporate relations with various companies and this helps us in digging out market data that helps us generate accurate research data tables and confirms utmost accuracy in our market forecasting. Each and every data presented in the reports published by us is extracted through primary interviews with top officials from leading companies of domain concerned. Our secondary data procurement methodology includes deep online and offline research and discussion with knowledgeable professionals and analysts in the industry.

Contact us:

David Correa

5933 NE Win Sivers Drive

#205, Portland, OR 97220

United States

Toll Free: 1-800-792-5285

UK: +44-845-528-1300

Hong Kong: +852-301-84916

India (Pune): +91-20-66346060

SOURCE Allied Market Research