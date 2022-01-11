Land to Market, the World's First Verified Sourcing Solution for Regenerative Agriculture, Surpasses More Than 2.5 Million Acres of Land Monitored

BOULDER, Colo., Jan. 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Land to Market , the world's first verified sourcing solution for regenerative agriculture, today announced that more than 2.5 million acres of land around the world are being monitored for regenerative outcomes. Land to Market works directly with farmers, ranchers and other raw material producers using Ecological Outcome Verification.TM EOV is a scientific protocol that monitors whether management of the land is going beyond sustainability to continuously improve the entire ecosystem -- soil, water, air and animals.

Today, over a thousand products, from small brands to multinational corporations, have received the Land to Market seal, verifying that they are sourced from farms and ranches showing positive environmental outcomes through EOV.

"We're on the brink of effecting major change at the landscape level. With regenerative agriculture, we can do our part to stop climate change before it's too late," said Chris Kerston, co-leader of Land to Market. "This is a critical cycle -- first working with farmers and ranchers to verify that their land is regenerating. Second, connecting those farmers and ranchers with brands looking to meet environmental targets and make an impact on the climate by changing their sourcing. Third, reaching the public -- so every consumer knows that choosing products with the Land to Market seal means supporting farmers, ranchers and businesses who are doing right by the planet."

It is estimated that 295 million tons of CO2 could be sequestered every year through improved grazing methods associated with regenerative agriculture. As more land is regenerated, more vegetation is grown and more carbon dioxide is removed from the atmosphere — helping to reduce temperature shifts caused by rising carbon in the atmosphere.

"Today's milestone signals the incredible momentum of regenerative agriculture. Brands are working with Land to Market and our network of farmers to help them address bold climate and environmental impact goals," said David Rizzo, co-leader of Land to Market. "Land to Market will continue driving the industry towards a new paradigm of high-resolution supply chain transparency with net positive environmental outcomes. This is the answer innovative brands and the capital markets are looking for to help solve many global-scale challenges."

Land to Market is a program of the nonprofit Savory Institute , which developed EOV together with Michigan State University, Texas A&M, Ovis 21, The Nature Conservancy and others.

About Land to Market

A leader in the regenerative agriculture movement, Land to Market is the world's first outcomes-based verified regenerative sourcing solution. The program's Land to Market Verified seal has attracted some of the world's leading consumer packaged goods companies, apparel brands and retailers. A program of the Savory Institute, Land to Market uses a science-based approach working directly with raw material producers to enhance transparency and traceability mechanisms across the entire value chain. To see the full list of Land to Market members, visit http://landtomarket.com .

