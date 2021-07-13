Land with meadows, ponds, hunting and mature hardwood to be offered in upcoming auction

CAVE CITY, Ky., July 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- A 674-acre property with turnkey cattle operations, pastures, excellent hunting and cave access will sell September 1 with no reserve, with Schrader Real Estate and Auction Company conducting the event.

The land will be offered in 22 tracts. It includes a two-story classic farmhouse, several stocked ponds, barns, mature timber, and wooded land with cleared trails and open meadows for hunting.

"These tracts provide a superb opportunity, with recently built storage buildings and pole barns, and excellent fencing and cross fencing. It also includes a log cabin and access to Highway 31 East," said R.D. Schrader, president of the company.

"The pastures have been well managed, and the trails provide excellent access to the entire property," said Brad Horrall, who is managing the auction.

"The location is ideal for hunters and other recreational users. Hart County ranked eighth in the state, with 1,386 bucks harvested in 2019-2020. There is an entrance to a cave on the property, which is seven miles from Mammoth Cave," said Horrall.

A certified timber appraisal will be available 30 days before the auction. Tracts are located at the intersection of Jackson Hwy (31E) and Marshall Lane, and the intersection of Fisher Ridge Road and Wesley North.

The auction will begin at 5 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 1 at the Cave City Convention Center, 502 Mammoth Cave Street, Cave City, Kentucky.

Schrader personnel will be available at the house to accommodate inspections August 3, 4, 19, 20, and September 1. Check www.schraderauction.com for specific times.

Those seeking information may visit www.schraderauction.com or call 800-451-2709.

Schrader Real Estate and Auction Company, based in Columbia City, Indiana, is a leading auctioneer of agricultural land and equipment throughout the United States. The company is a five-time USA Today/National Auctioneers Association Auction of the Year winner.

