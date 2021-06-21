Landau Uniforms Reveals 2021 Amaze Yourself Scholarship Recipients, Awarding Students Pursuing Degrees in Healthcare for the 10th Consecutive Year

OLIVE BRANCH, Miss., June 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Landau Uniforms, the nation's leading healthcare apparel manufacturer, today announced this year's recipients for its annual Amaze Yourself Scholarship program. Now in its 10th consecutive year, the Amaze Yourself Scholarship program was designed to support the future generation of students pursuing healthcare degrees, awarding winners supplies and financial assistance in their secondary education.

Amaze Yourself

The top three scholarship recipients will receive a monetary scholarship - $2,500 (First Place), $1,500 (Second Place) and $1,000 (Third Place) – to assist with their professional education. In addition, the scholarship recipients will receive quarterly academic support packages throughout their secondary education, and an additional 25 students will receive Landau prize packages. These packages include scrubs, lab coats, stethoscopes, accessories, Landau promotional supplies, and many more surprises to aid aspiring medical professionals.

2021 Amaze Yourself Scholarship Top 3 Recipients:

Robert Yu – Samuel Merritt University – future Physical Therapist

Lauren Menke – Case Western Reserve University – future Cardiologist

Gerita Perry – The University of Tennessee Health Science Center – future Registered Nurse

"Landau has supported the healthcare community for more than five decades, and we are proud to be able to offer this scholarship program as additional support to the future healthcare professionals of tomorrow," said Darryl Williams, Senior Vice President of Sales, Marketing and Creative Design. "This year has been exceptionally challenging for the healthcare industry, and we hope the Amaze Yourself Scholarship program will offer some aid in their professional development and provide some of the necessary resources to help them succeed in their careers."

For more information and the full list of winners, please contact Landau at [email protected], or visit www.landaubrandsnews.com.

About Landau Uniforms, Inc.

At Landau, our family started crafting quality scrubs more than 55 years ago. After pioneering the healthcare uniform market, we've never stopped seeking out ways to improve it. It's the main reason why Landau has been around for such a long time: we make quality scrubs the right way from the very best materials available. We stand behind every stitch of every garment we make. If it says Landau, it's made to fit and made to last. We're willing to bet our name on it.

To learn more about the Amaze Yourself Scholarship — and to view our full product line, visit www.landau.com.

Media Contact

Jackie Dadas-Kraper

[email protected]

248.842.0597

SOURCE Landau

Related Links

http://www.landau.com

