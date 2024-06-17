LANDBRIDGE ANNOUNCES LAUNCH OF INITIAL PUBLIC OFFERING

HOUSTON, June 17, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- LandBridge Company LLC ("LandBridge") today announced the launch of its initial public offering of 14,500,000 Class A shares representing limited liability company interests ("Class A shares") at an anticipated initial offering price between $19.00 and $22.00 per Class A share pursuant to a registration statement on Form S-1 (the "Registration Statement") previously filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC"). In addition, LandBridge expects to grant the underwriters in the offering a 30-day option to purchase up to an additional 2,175,000 Class A shares at the initial public offering price, less underwriting discounts and commissions. LandBridge has been authorized to list its Class A shares on the New York Stock Exchange ("NYSE") under the ticker symbol "LB," subject to official notice of issuance.

Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC and Barclays are acting as lead book-running managers for the proposed offering. Additional book-running managers for the proposed offering are Wells Fargo Securities, Citigroup, Piper Sandler and Raymond James. Janney Montgomery Scott, Johnson Rice & Company, Pickering Energy Partners, Texas Capital Securities, and Roberts & Ryan are acting as co-managers for the proposed offering.

The proposed offering of these securities will be made only by means of a prospectus that meets the requirements of Section 10 of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended. Copies of the preliminary prospectus related to these securities can be obtained from any of the following sources:

Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC

Attention: Prospectus Department

200 West Street

New York, NY 10282

Telephone:(866) 471-2526

[email protected]

Barclays Capital Inc.,

Attention: Broadridge Financial Solutions

1155 Long Island Avenue

Edgewood, NY 11717

Telephone: (888) 603-5847

[email protected]

About LandBridge

LandBridge owns approximately 220,000 surface acres across Texas and New Mexico, located primarily in the heart of the Delaware sub-basin in the Permian Basin, the most active region for oil and natural gas exploration and development in the United States. LandBridge actively manages its land and resources to support and encourage oil and natural gas production and broader industrial development. Since its founding in 2021, LandBridge has served as one of the leading land management businesses within the Delaware Basin. LandBridge was formed by Five Point Energy LLC, a leading energy private equity firm with a successful track record of investing in and developing energy, environmental water management and sustainable infrastructure companies within the Permian Basin.

Important Information

A registration statement on Form S-1 relating to these securities has been filed with the SEC but has not yet become effective. The securities may not be sold, nor may offers to buy be accepted, prior to the time the Registration Statement becomes effective. The Registration Statement may be obtained free of charge at the SEC's website at www.sec.gov under "LandBridge Co LLC." This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy any securities, nor shall there be any sale of any securities in any state or jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to the registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such state or jurisdiction.

Cautionary Statement Concerning Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements include all statements that are not historical facts. The words "anticipate," "assume," "believe," "continue," "could," "estimate," "expect," "intend," "may," "plan," "potential," "predict," "project," "future," "will," "seek," "foreseeable," the negative version of these words, or similar terms and phrases are intended to identify forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements include any statements regarding the commencement of trading of the Class A shares on the NYSE and the size and expected price range of LandBridge's initial public offering. These forward-looking statements are subject to a number of risks, uncertainties, and assumptions, including those described in the Registration Statement.

Any forward-looking statement speaks only as of the date on which it is made, and, except as required by law, LandBridge does not undertake any obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. New factors emerge from time to time, and it is not possible for LandBridge to predict all such factors. When considering these forward-looking statements, you should keep in mind the risk factors and other cautionary statements in the Registration Statement filed with the SEC in connection with LandBridge's initial public offering. The risk factors and other factors noted in the Registration Statement could cause its actual results to differ materially from those contained in any forward-looking statement

Contact

Daniel Yunger / Jon Morgan / Nathaniel Shahan

Kekst CNC

[email protected]

Scott McNeely

Chief Financial Officer

LandBridge Company LLC

832-703-1433

SOURCE LandBridge Company LLC