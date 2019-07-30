Landdox hires Brandon Sage as Head of Business Development

"Brandon has helped hundreds of energy companies adopt needle-moving modern software," said Landdox co-founder James Yockey. "As Land teams increasingly re-think the way they operate, Brandon will ensure Landdox plays a growing role as an industry partner."

"For years customers have consistently told me two things about land systems," said Sage. "Number one, the entire product category needs to be revamped. Number two, Landdox is by far the leading candidate to pull that off. The opportunity to introduce Landdox to a broader swath of customers is highly energizing."

"Brandon has a sterling reputation for customer advocacy and commercialism," said Bob Gates, co-founder of Landdox. "We are proud to have Brandon join us on the front lines at Landdox."

Sage is a graduate of Oklahoma State University, where he earned a Bachelor's degree in Business. He will be based in Oklahoma City.

