Landed Mobile App Adds Chat AI, Multi-Channel Messaging API and Insights Dashboard to Help Food and Retail Employers Find and Hire Great Candidates

SAN FRANCISCO, June 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Landed, which provides the first mobile app connecting hourly food and retail workers with local employers, announced today several important new features, including chat AI and a multi-channel messaging API to streamline communication with candidates and help employers track hiring progress.

How Landed works

Job seekers download the Landed Jobs mobile app and are guided through setting up their Landed candidate profile, which includes short videos plus details on their work experience, location, and shift availability. Candidates can then browse jobs available near them. Landed's AI-based intelligent matching technology matches candidates with employers for whom they might be a fit.

Hiring managers download the Landed Employer mobile app and input hiring goals such as role titles, headcount, pay rate and locations. Landed then presents the employer with candidates who are the best matches for their open positions based on its intelligent matching algorithm, driven by AI tech. Hiring managers can see matched candidates, organize their candidate pipeline into different folders, and communicate with candidates all from within the app.

New features just added to Landed's mobile app are:

Landed chat AI to manage candidate conversations in-app and over SMS text message for employers and respond to questions using conversational language. This keeps candidates actively engaged and progresses them in the hiring funnel despite store managers being bandwidth-constrained.

to manage candidate conversations in-app and over SMS text message for employers and respond to questions using conversational language. This keeps candidates actively engaged and progresses them in the hiring funnel despite store managers being bandwidth-constrained. Landed Employer in-app interview interface for hiring managers to keep track of past and future candidate interview information without leaving the app. Hiring managers have options for Landed to auto-schedule phone, video, or in-person interviews. It also syncs interviews with hiring manager calendars.

for hiring managers to keep track of past and future candidate interview information without leaving the app. Hiring managers have options for Landed to auto-schedule phone, video, or in-person interviews. It also syncs interviews with hiring manager calendars. Hermes, Landed's new multi-channel messaging API , which streamlines and manages all communication channels, including MMS/SMS text, email, push notifications, within the Landed Employer and Landed Jobs mobile apps. All messaging workflows can be programmatically customized at the candidate and employer role-level and can also be managed via a single interface.

, which streamlines and manages all communication channels, including MMS/SMS text, email, push notifications, within the Landed Employer and Landed Jobs mobile apps. All messaging workflows can be programmatically customized at the candidate and employer role-level and can also be managed via a single interface. Landed Insights Dashboard for Employers: see demo example here. Given the user of the Landed Employer mobile app is the store-level General Manager or region-level Area Coach, HR Directors sitting in HQ need a way to monitor hiring progress with Landed for each store location and keep GMs / ACs accountable. The new Dashboard showcases match volume, candidate pipeline, hiring manager activity, top candidates, and new product features.

"The last several months have proven extremely challenging to find great candidates as the whole industry is experiencing a worker shortage," said Matt Ellenberg of Chick-fil-A. "We rely on Landed to help us find the best candidates for our open positions, and these new features will make it much easier for our managers to track candidate interview information, keep engaged with candidates we're excited about, and help us as a restaurant evaluate overall hiring progress in the Dashboard. We're excited to start using all of these new features in the app."

"Even with restrictions lifting post Covid, restaurants and food businesses are still struggling because of the hiring crisis," said Vivian Wang, Founder and CEO of Landed. "Landed gives customers a major advantage over other businesses competing for the best workers in the same pool of available candidates. The new technology features we've added to the app will help make the hiring process more efficient for general managers who are pressed for time and understaffed."

About Landed

Landed provides the first mobile app connecting hourly food and retail workers with local employers, to help them find and hire better quality candidates, faster. Guided by the app, candidates create video profiles, and are then matched with employers instantly using proprietary AI-based technology. Landed automates much of the process for employers, helping them quickly fill positions. Landed has helped clients such as Wendy's, Chick-fil-A, and Grocery Outlet fill thousands of positions since its launch in 2020. Learn more at https://www.gotlanded.com/.

Kerry Metzdorf

Big Swing Communications

978-463-2575

[email protected]

SOURCE Landed

Related Links

https://www.gotlanded.com/

