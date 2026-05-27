Landen Strapping Expands into California with New San Diego Facility

Packaging and automation company expects revenue growth and new local jobs as West Coast operations scale

SAN DIEGO, May 27, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Landen Strapping Corporation, a provider of industrial strapping equipment and packaging automation solutions, today announced its expansion into Southern California with a new 22,000 square foot facility in San Diego County.

The expansion strengthens the company's West Coast presence as manufacturers, logistics providers, and distributors increasingly modernize packaging operations through automation and upgraded production systems.

Landen Strapping expects the new California operation to contribute to significant company growth, with projected revenue increasing by approximately 1.5x over the next 12-18 months. The company also anticipates creating 10-15 new jobs in the region as operations continue to scale.

The San Diego facility will support equipment distribution, customer service, and operational growth while positioning the company closer to manufacturers and supply chain operators throughout California and the western United States.

"Our expansion into California is about more than adding space. It's about positioning the company for the future," said Josh Carden, CEO of Landen Strapping Corporation. "Manufacturers are rapidly modernizing operations and we want to be strategically located to better support customers investing in automation and production efficiency."

Landen Strapping specializes in industrial strapping systems and packaging equipment used across manufacturing, warehousing, logistics, and distribution environments. The company's equipment is commonly integrated into production line upgrades and automation initiatives designed to improve throughput, consistency, and operational efficiency.

The California expansion marks another step in the company's national growth strategy. In addition to its new Southern California operation, Landen Strapping operates three additional locations across the United States.

For more information, visit plasticstrappingmachines.com.

About Landen Strapping Corporation

Landen Strapping Corporation provides industrial strapping equipment and packaging automation solutions for manufacturers, warehouses, and distribution operations across the United States. The company supports businesses seeking to improve packaging efficiency, modernize production lines, and enhance operational performance through automation and end-of-line packaging systems.

Media Contact:

Albert Stichka

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SOURCE Landen Strapping Corporation