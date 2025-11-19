LANDERS CADILLAC OF MEMPHIS CELEBRATES GRAND OPENING OF NEWLY UPGRADED FACILITY

MEMPHIS, Tenn., Nov. 19, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Landers Cadillac of Memphis announces the grand opening of its newly upgraded facility, designed to provide an enhanced automotive experience for customers throughout the Mid-South.

The state-of-the-art facility features significant improvements designed to better meet the needs of Cadillac customers. The dealership has expanded its service department with additional service bays, allowing for faster turnaround times and increased capacity to serve more customers efficiently. The upgrades also include a new showroom and enhanced amenities throughout the facility, creating a more comfortable and welcoming environment for guests.

"We are incredibly proud to serve the Memphis community with all of their automotive needs," said Kent Ritchey, owner of Landers Auto Group. "This upgraded facility represents our commitment to providing exceptional service and a premium experience for every customer who walks through our doors. We've invested in these improvements because our customers deserve the very best, and we're excited to showcase what we've built for them."

The modernized facility maintains Landers Cadillac's reputation for excellence while elevating the customer experience to new heights. From the moment customers arrive, they'll notice the difference in both the physical space and the level of service provided by the dealership's dedicated team.

Landers Cadillac of Memphis invites the community to join them for their official ribbon-cutting ceremony at 5433 Poplar Ave. Memphis, TN 38119 on Thursday, December 4, 2025, at 6:00 PM. Whether purchasing a new Cadillac, servicing a current vehicle, or exploring the latest models, customers can expect an unparalleled automotive experience.

Landers Cadillac of Memphis has been at its current location for 55 years and is one of the longest-tenured automotive dealerships in Memphis. Landers Auto Group is one of the largest privately held automotive groups in the Mid-South, proudly serving thousands of customers annually and employing over 500 associates.

For more information, call Kent Ritchey at (901) 277-4040.

SOURCE Landers Cadillac of Memphis