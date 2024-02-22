Landfill Gas Industry Report 2024: Global Industry Size, Share, Trends, Opportunities, & Forecasts 2019-2029

DUBLIN, Feb. 22, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Landfill Gas Market - Global Industry Size, Share, Trends, Opportunity, & Forecast 2019-2029" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Global Landfill Gas Market was valued at USD 2.08 billion in 2023 and is anticipated to project robust growth in the forecast period with a CAGR of 8.19% through 2029, reaching USD 3.37 billion.



The landfill gas market refers to the economic ecosystem centered around the collection, extraction, and utilization of gases produced during the natural decomposition of organic waste in landfills. Predominantly composed of methane and carbon dioxide, landfill gas poses both environmental challenges and opportunities. The market seeks to harness the potential of these gases as a valuable resource by implementing technologies to capture and convert them into energy.



This evolving market plays a critical role in addressing environmental concerns related to greenhouse gas emissions, particularly methane, a potent contributor to climate change. Governments, industries, and private entities are increasingly recognizing the economic and ecological advantages of converting landfill gas into electricity, heat, or usable fuel.

Consequently, the landfill gas market is characterized by a complex interplay of regulatory frameworks, technological innovations, and economic incentives aimed at mitigating environmental impact while promoting sustainable waste management practices and contributing to the global transition towards renewable energy sources.

Waste Management Inc.

Veolia Environnement S.A.

Suez Environnement S.A.

Aria Energy LLC

Ameresco Inc.

Energy Developments Pty Ltd

CGN Energy Services Holdings Ltd.

ENERTECH Environmental Corporation

ATTERO Recycling Pvt. Lyd.

Wheelabrator Technologies Inc.

Landfill Gas Market, By Technology:

Combustion Engine

Turbines

Others

Landfill Gas Market, By Application:

Utility Flares

Pipeline-Quality

Process Heater

Leachate Evaporation

Electricity Generation

Landfill Gas Market, By Region:

North America

United States

Canada

Mexico

Europe

France

United Kingdom

Italy

Germany

Spain

Asia-Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia

South Korea

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Colombia

Middle East & Africa

& South Africa

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Kuwait

Turkey

