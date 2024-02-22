Landfill Gas Industry Report 2024: Global Industry Size, Share, Trends, Opportunities, & Forecasts 2019-2029

The Global Landfill Gas Market was valued at USD 2.08 billion in 2023 and is anticipated to project robust growth in the forecast period with a CAGR of 8.19% through 2029, reaching USD 3.37 billion.

The landfill gas market refers to the economic ecosystem centered around the collection, extraction, and utilization of gases produced during the natural decomposition of organic waste in landfills. Predominantly composed of methane and carbon dioxide, landfill gas poses both environmental challenges and opportunities. The market seeks to harness the potential of these gases as a valuable resource by implementing technologies to capture and convert them into energy.

This evolving market plays a critical role in addressing environmental concerns related to greenhouse gas emissions, particularly methane, a potent contributor to climate change. Governments, industries, and private entities are increasingly recognizing the economic and ecological advantages of converting landfill gas into electricity, heat, or usable fuel.

Consequently, the landfill gas market is characterized by a complex interplay of regulatory frameworks, technological innovations, and economic incentives aimed at mitigating environmental impact while promoting sustainable waste management practices and contributing to the global transition towards renewable energy sources.

  • Waste Management Inc.
  • Veolia Environnement S.A.
  • Suez Environnement S.A.
  • Aria Energy LLC
  • Ameresco Inc.
  • Energy Developments Pty Ltd
  • CGN Energy Services Holdings Ltd.
  • ENERTECH Environmental Corporation
  • ATTERO Recycling Pvt. Lyd.
  • Wheelabrator Technologies Inc.

Landfill Gas Market, By Technology:

  • Combustion Engine
  • Turbines
  • Others

Landfill Gas Market, By Application:

  • Utility Flares
  • Pipeline-Quality
  • Process Heater
  • Leachate Evaporation
  • Electricity Generation

Landfill Gas Market, By Region:

  • North America
  • United States
  • Canada
  • Mexico
  • Europe
  • France
  • United Kingdom
  • Italy
  • Germany
  • Spain
  • Asia-Pacific
  • China
  • India
  • Japan
  • Australia
  • South Korea
  • South America
  • Brazil
  • Argentina
  • Colombia
  • Middle East & Africa
  • South Africa
  • Saudi Arabia
  • UAE
  • Kuwait
  • Turkey

