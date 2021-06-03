Landfill Gas Market to grow by USD 1.68 billion|Evolving Opportunities with Ameresco Inc. and Aria Energy|Technavio

With the continuing spread of the novel coronavirus pandemic, organizations across the globe are gradually flattening their recessionary curve by leveraging technology. Many businesses will go through response, recovery, and renew phases. As per Technavio's pandemic-focused market research, market growth is likely to increase as compared to 2019.

This post-pandemic business planning research will aid clients to:

Adjust their strategic planning to move ahead once business stability kicks in.

to move ahead once business stability kicks in. Build Resilience by making effective resource and investment choices for individual business units, products, and service lines.

making effective resource and investment choices for individual business units, products, and service lines. Conceptualize scenario-based planning to mitigate future crisis situations.

Key Considerations for Market Forecast:

Impact of lockdowns, supply chain disruptions, demand destruction, and change in customer behavior

Optimistic, probable, and pessimistic scenarios for all markets as the impact of pandemic unfolds

Pre- as well as post-COVID-19 market estimates

Quarterly impact analysis and updates on market estimates

Major Three Landfill Gas Market Participants:

Advanced Disposal Services Inc.

Advanced Disposal Services Inc. offers numerous landfill gas to energy generation facilities.

Ameresco Inc.

Ameresco Inc. offers a steady supply of low-cost renewable energy that can power and heat the facility safely and ensure efficient waste disposal and gain additional revenue streams from landfill operations, dramatically reduces smog and landfill odor while diversifying electric procurement options.

Aria Energy

Aria Energy provides engineering, design, construction, operations, and maintenance services for LFG to energy facilities.

If you purchase a report that is updated in the next 60 days, we will send you the new edition and data extract FREE! Get report snapshot here to get detailed market share analysis of market participants during COVID-19 lockdown: https://www.technavio.com/report/landfill-gas-market-industry-analysis

Landfill Gas Market 2020-2024: Segmentation

Landfill gas market is segmented as below:

Technology

Combustion Engine (CE)



Turbines



Others

Geographic Landscape

MEA



South America



APAC



Europe



North America

The landfill gas market is driven by growing demand for energy worldwide. In addition, the emergence of smart landfills is expected to trigger the landfill gas market toward witnessing a CAGR of about 4% during the forecast period.

