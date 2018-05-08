LandFund Partners Fund IV Acquires Farmland Asset

Fund IV builds on the firm's regional presence in the lower Mississippi River Valley, and will remain open to investors until hitting its $30 million equity raise hard cap.

Chris Morris, Managing Director, added, "Investor demand for Fund IV has exceeded our expectations – we have raised over one-third of our total target in less than 60 days. Our investors are viewing farmland as a real asset that offers non-correlated returns and inflation hedging. We expect to hit our capital raise target in the next few months."

The firm, which manages over $125 million of farmland in the Mid-South, plans to purchase several more of its Fund IV pipeline properties in 2018.

About LandFund Partners

LandFund Partners manages over 20,000 acres of farmland in the Mississippi River Valley valued at over $125 million for its pooled fund investors and direct investment clients. LandFund Partners identifies and acquires high-quality farmland and leases the land to farm operators under the supervision of a professional management team with decades of experience. More information is available online at www.landfundpartners.com.

