LandFund Partners Fund IV Acquires Farmland Asset

NASHVILLE, Tenn., May 8, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- LandFund Partners, a farmland investment and management firm, has announced the successful purchase of the first property in its fourth fund. Fund IV, a value-add strategic fund, accepted over $12 million of investor commitments in its first closing.
"We are very pleased with the first property in Fund IV. It is a property with tremendous upside potential. We will now execute our plan to improve the irrigation infrastructure and value of the first property," said John Farris, Founder & President.
Fund IV builds on the firm's regional presence in the lower Mississippi River Valley, and will remain open to investors until hitting its $30 million equity raise hard cap.
Chris Morris, Managing Director, added, "Investor demand for Fund IV has exceeded our expectations – we have raised over one-third of our total target in less than 60 days. Our investors are viewing farmland as a real asset that offers non-correlated returns and inflation hedging. We expect to hit our capital raise target in the next few months."
The firm, which manages over $125 million of farmland in the Mid-South, plans to purchase several more of its Fund IV pipeline properties in 2018.
About LandFund Partners
LandFund Partners manages over 20,000 acres of farmland in the Mississippi River Valley valued at over $125 million for its pooled fund investors and direct investment clients. LandFund Partners identifies and acquires high-quality farmland and leases the land to farm operators under the supervision of a professional management team with decades of experience. More information is available online at www.landfundpartners.com.
