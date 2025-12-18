LandGate Corp. Acquires Topos, Accelerating Consolidation of Energy and Infrastructure Development Data

Topos Acquisition Solidifies LandGate's Position as the Definitive Vertical Authority for Data Center and Renewable Energy Site Assessment and Capital Deployment in the U.S.

BOSTON, Dec. 18, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- LandGate Corp., the industry-leading data solutions provider for site selection, due diligence, and insights in the energy and infrastructure space, today announced it has acquired in an all-cash transaction, Topos, an AI-powered insights provider specializing in faster due diligence for battery storage, renewable energy and power projects.

"The market requires speed and certainty. With the exponential rise in energy demand and the acute challenge of grid constraints in virtually every region, there is zero tolerance for speculative development. This strategic acquisition of Topos not only expands our data footprint but integrates a powerful AI engine directly into our platform, allowing our users to identify and run due diligence on optimal sites in hours, not months." -Yoann Hispa, CEO of LandGate Corp.

The acquisition immediately reinforces LandGate's authority as the premier provider for the data center, energy and infrastructure sectors through proprietary data, analytics and automated reports. By integrating Topos' advanced AI capabilities, which automatically analyze competitive leases, local permits, meeting notes, public sentiment and regulatory constraints, LandGate is significantly enhancing its site selection solutions, delivering unparalleled speed and granularity that replace costly consultant fees.

"The Topos team is very excited to be part of LandGate and to offer Topos clients even better integrated products. I am personally thrilled to join LandGate's Advisory Board to help the continued AI implementation into LandGate products, undeniably the most complete and accurate data for data center, battery storage, and energy development & financing." -Landon Brand, CEO and Cofounder of Topos

The immense macroeconomic pressure on the U.S. energy landscape is due to the factorial growth rate of energy demand, driven by electrification and data center development. This dual challenge demands that capital be deployed with absolute precision and speed. LandGate's data & platform provide this mission-critical capability for site selection, due diligence, and insights of energy & infrastructure projects to developers, investors, utilities, ISOs, and banks.

"This acquisition further establishes LandGate as the premier site selection and due-diligence platform for data center and energy projects in the U.S. We are uniquely positioned to not only provide the best electrical infrastructure data but to complete it with natural gas infrastructure analytics, including historical, live, and forecasted gas production, and delivery and offtake insights, very much needed by developers who now focus on an all-of-the-above energy solution to power data center growth." -Craig Kaiser, President of LandGate Corp.

The combined entity will allow customers to move seamlessly from initial land valuation and risk assessment to deep, local-level due diligence, ensuring that only the most viable projects are advanced. The result is a substantial reduction in time-to-market for vital energy and infrastructure projects needed to alleviate current supply and grid-related pressures.

About LandGate

LandGate is the leading provider of data solutions for site selection, origination, development, financing, and market analysis of U.S. energy and infrastructure projects: data centers, energy storage, EV's, solar, wind, carbon, natural gas, and CCS.

