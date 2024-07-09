LandGate Enhances its Marketplace with Syndication from Leading Brokerages

DENVER, July 9, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- LandGate , the leading provider of alternative data and an online marketplace for U.S. commercial real estate (CRE) and site analysis solutions, is thrilled to announce the expansion of its marketplace through syndication with distinguished brokerages such as KW Commercial and RE/MAX Commercial . These new additions enhance the platform's comprehensive listings, which already include listings from prestigious firms like National Land Realty , Peoples Company , M4 Ranch Group , Mossy Oak Properties , Mock Ranches , and Fay Ranches , among others.

LandGate has consistently revolutionized CRE by merging the real estate and energy industries through advanced proptech solutions. By integrating listings from these top-tier brokerages, LandGate ensures a dynamic and robust marketplace for property investors, developers, and real estate professionals.

"We have always held these remarkable brokerages and firms in high regard and are deeply honored by the esteem they show for our marketplace through their actions," said Craig Kaiser, President of LandGate. "This syndication not only amplifies our listing portfolio, but also solidifies our standing as the premier marketplace for commercial and energy-related transactions."

The collaboration with KW Commercial and RE/MAX Commercial signifies a significant milestone for LandGate, enhancing its marketplace with an array of commercial, luxury, and land listings available for sale and lease. This development underscores LandGate's commitment to providing unparalleled access to valuable property and energy data.

Industry Impact

LandGate's innovative approach leverages proprietary index scores, resource valuations, and site analysis solutions to create a seamless interface between the real estate and energy markets. This integration enables property owners and governments to obtain comprehensive real estate and energy reports free of charge, which can then be listed on LandGate's marketplace at no cost.

"KW Commercial is excited to expand our reach through LandGate's innovative platform. This marketplace allows us to offer our clients enhanced visibility and access to a wider array of potential buyers and investors." – Alicia Shepherd, Executive Vice President of KW Commercial.

"RE/MAX Commercial is proud to collaborate with LandGate, a marketplace that aligns with our commitment to providing exceptional service and value to our clients." – Kristie Kimnach, Executive Director, Commercial at RE/MAX LLC.

LandGate invites real estate professionals and brokerages to learn more about syndicating their listings on its marketplace. Contact the LandGate team today to discover how you can leverage this powerful platform to enhance your property listings and unlock new opportunities.

About LandGate

LandGate is the leading provider of alternative data and an online marketplace for U.S. commercial real estate. The company connects investors, developers, real estate professionals, and property owners on the world's largest marketplace for CRE and energy transactions. By offering comprehensive data and free listing services, LandGate empowers users to maximize the value of their properties and resources.

