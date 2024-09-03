LandGate joins Esri's Partner Network to Provide Crucial Geospatial Data Solutions for Renewable Energy, Data Centers, and Commercial Development

DENVER, Sept. 3, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- LandGate , the leading provider of geospatial data solutions for site selection, origination, development, and financing of U.S. renewable energy and infrastructure projects (solar, data centers, EV's, energy storage, wind, carbon, and CCS), is thrilled to announce its integration into the Esri Partner Network. Esri is the global leader in geographic information system (GIS) technology. Through this alliance, LandGate will offer ArcGIS users access to unparalleled data layers, enhancing their decision-making capabilities across a variety of sectors including utility-scale renewable energy, data centers, battery storage, EV charging, rooftop solar, and more.

This partnership aims to empower ArcGIS users with extensive datasets that provide deep insights into electrical infrastructure, including Available Transfer Capacity (ATC) and Offtake Capacity. These datasets are crucial for managing site origination and development in an infrastructure industry that has rapidly expanded to data centers, also providing renewable stakeholders with the geospatial data necessary to get projects into the interconnection queue faster.

Alessandra Millican, Managing Director of Client Success at LandGate, expressed her excitement about the alliance, stating, "This partnership will extend LandGate's capacity to enhance developers' site origination and due diligence to ArcGIS, and will increase users' experience through automatic updates and data integration via ArcGIS platforms through the creation of digital twins to empower efficient energy infrastructure decision-making."

The collaboration with Esri marks a significant milestone for LandGate as it expands its reach into the ArcGIS community, ensuring that businesses leveraging GIS technology can seamlessly integrate LandGate's unique data solutions. The ease of data layer compilation and integration will provide an enriched user experience and contribute to efficient decision-making for commercial and renewable development across the continental U.S.

Together, LandGate and Esri are poised to set new standards in geospatial data solutions, fueling innovation and growth in the renewable energy sector and beyond.

For more information on LandGate's data and how to get it, visit LandGate or contact [email protected].

About LandGate

LandGate is the leading provider of data solutions for site selection, origination, development, and financing of U.S. renewable energy and infrastructure projects: solar, data centers, EV's, energy storage, wind, carbon, and CCS. The platform offers insightful data on electrical infrastructure, renewable energy potential, and property valuation, enabling developers, energy professionals, capital market professionals, and investors to make informed decisions quickly and efficiently.

SOURCE LandGate