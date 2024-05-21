LandGate Publishes Comprehensive Study on Solar Development in West Virginia

CHARLESTON, W.Va., May 21, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- LandGate , the leading provider of data and analytics for energy and commercial real estate markets, today announced the publication of an in-depth study on the state of solar development in West Virginia. This comprehensive analysis provides a detailed look at the incredible potential and current activity within the region, offering valuable insights for developers, investors, and policymakers.

Key Highlights of the Study:

The study evaluates the state of solar development in West Virginia through the lens of several critical factors: federal and local regulations, available incentives, and grid interconnection and integration. Key findings include:

Incentives and Regulations : Breakdown of federal and state incentives available to solar developers in West Virginia , including how to access them.

: Breakdown of federal and state incentives available to solar developers in , including how to access them. Grid Integration : Analysis of the state's interconnection standards which simplify and reduce the cost of connecting solar projects to the grid.

: Analysis of the state's interconnection standards which simplify and reduce the cost of connecting solar projects to the grid. Development Activity: West Virginia has no currently operating utility-scale solar farms, but it boasts one of the largest pipelines for future developments.

West Virginia Solar Energy Development Activity

Despite its historical reliance on coal, West Virginia is now emerging as a significant player in solar energy development. The state has one of the largest pipelines for future utility-scale solar projects, with:

70 MW capacity for planned projects

capacity for planned projects ~6,240 MW capacity for 86 queued projects

capacity for 86 queued projects 455 MW capacity for 10 site control projects

If all these projects become operational, West Virginia's capacity will expand by approximately 6,765 MW. On average, a solar farm in West Virginia covers 245 acres and produces 69.5 MW of electricity, requiring 3.5 acres per MW of capacity.

Historically, solar development in West Virginia was not prioritized due to the state's focus on coal production. This was exacerbated when the state repealed its Renewable Portfolio Standard (RPS) in 2015. However, recent federal and state policies have significantly promoted solar development since 2018. Notable legislative advancements include:

Federal Investment Tax Credit (ITC) : Extended to 30% for solar system installation.

: Extended to 30% for solar system installation. Inflation Reduction Act (IRA) : Implemented in 2022, continuing support for solar development.

: Implemented in 2022, continuing support for solar development. Senate Bill 583: Enacted in 2020, allowing electric companies to produce a portion of their electricity from solar installations.

Quotes from Key Stakeholders

"Although West Virginia currently has no operating utility-scale solar farms, the state has one of the largest pipelines for future utility-scale solar development with 70 MW capacity for planned projects, approximately 6,240 MW capacity for 86 queued projects, and 455 MW capacity for 10 site control projects. Overall, if all planned, queued, and site control farms go into operating status, West Virginia will expand its capacity by an estimated 6,765 MW," says Yoann Hispa , CEO of LandGate.

Access to the Study

For further details and to access the full study, visit LandGate's website or contact us directly at [email protected].

About LandGate

LandGate is the leading provider of data solutions and marketplace for land resources, including solar, wind, minerals, and water. Our innovative platform empowers users to make informed decisions backed by accurate data and analytics.

