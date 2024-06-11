LandGate Releases Analysis on Solar Development in South Carolina

South Carolina's Solar Sector Poised for Impressive Growth According to New White Paper from LandGate

DENVER, June 11, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- LandGate , a leading provider of land resource data and analytics, has published a detailed white paper on the current state and future potential of solar energy development in South Carolina. The white paper is now available for free to download.

Key Highlights

Current Capacity:

The state stands out for its substantial number of solar farms in comparison to other U.S. states.

By August 2023 , South Carolina had 108 operational solar farms, boasting a total capacity of 1,503 MW, and generating 159,167 MWh of electricity.

, had 108 operational solar farms, boasting a total capacity of 1,503 MW, and generating 159,167 MWh of electricity. Average solar farm size in South Carolina is 116.1 acres, generating 13.9 MW under optimal conditions.

Ongoing and Future Developments:

5 solar farms under construction, with a combined capacity of 10 MW.

25 planned solar farms with a total capacity of 1,638 MW.

3 Utility-Scale Queued projects and 2 site control projects in the pipeline.

Completion of all planned and under-construction farms will increase the state's capacity by 1,648 MW, marking a 110% growth.

"Upon completion of all planned and under-construction farms, South Carolina's capacity is set to increase by 1,648 MW, representing a remarkable 110% growth in capacity for the state," said Yoann Hispa, CEO of LandGate.

