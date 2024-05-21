LandGate Releases Comprehensive Data on Solar Development in Massachusetts

BOSTON, May 21, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- LandGate , a leading provider of data solutions for renewable energy site analysis, is pleased to announce the release of its detailed study on the state of solar energy development in Massachusetts. This report evaluates the current and future landscape of solar projects, factoring in federal and local regulations, incentives, and grid interconnection and integration.

Key Highlights from the Report:

Current Development Activity : Massachusetts is home to 504 active and operating utility-scale solar farms, boasting a total capacity of 2,048.22 MW with an average capacity of 4.6 MW per farm.

: is home to 504 active and operating utility-scale solar farms, boasting a total capacity of 2,048.22 MW with an average capacity of 4.6 MW per farm. Future Development Pipeline : The state has a robust pipeline for future solar development , including: 32 planned farms, totaling 125.12 MW. |27 queued projects, totaling 273.97 MW.

: The state has a robust pipeline for future , including: Potential Expansion : If all under-construction, planned, queued, and site-control projects are completed, Massachusetts will increase its solar capacity by 454.64 MW.

: If all under-construction, planned, queued, and site-control projects are completed, will increase its solar capacity by 454.64 MW. Farm Size and Output: The average solar farm in Massachusetts spans 48.9 acres and, under ideal conditions, produces 4.6 MW of electricity.

Detailed Insights:

The report breaks down various federal and state incentives available to solar energy developers in Massachusetts and provides guidance on how to access these benefits. Regulations and incentives play a critical role in the growth and sustainability of solar energy projects and are thoroughly analyzed in this report.

About LandGate:

LandGate provides essential data to developers and financiers in the energy sector. Our platform offers comprehensive insights and analytics to support informed decision-making in energy project development.

To explore how our data can benefit your business or to discuss this report in more detail, we invite you to book a consultation with a member of our dedicated energy markets team.

For more information on LandGate's data services and to access the full report on solar energy development in Massachusetts, please visit our website or contact [Your Contact Name] directly.

About LandGate: LandGate is the leading source for data and analytics in the energy sector, providing top-tier developers and financiers with the tools they need to make informed decisions. Our platform offers unparalleled insights into energy development projects across the United States.

This press release is also available online here.

SOURCE LandGate