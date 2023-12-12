LandGate Releases Data on the State of Solar for Illinois

  • As of August 2023, Illinois is home to 122 operational solar farms, boasting a substantial capacity of 875 MW and a total electricity generation of 544,136 MWh. Compared to other US states, Illinois stands out with its significant number of solar farms.
  • The state is witnessing a surge in solar farm development with 11 farms under construction (105 MW[1] total est. capacity), 12 planned farms (1,328 MW total est. capacity), 230 Utility-Scale Queued projects, and 17 site control projects. Should these proceed as planned, Illinois' capacity will surge by a remarkable estimation of 1,433 MW, marking a 64% growth.
  • The average size of a solar farm in Illinois is 50 acres, capable of generating 9MW of electricity under optimal conditions. This equates to a land requirement of approximately 5 acres per MW of capacity in the state.

DENVER, Dec. 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- LandGate's extensive analysis vividly highlights the current upswing in development activities throughout Illinois. For a thorough review of the numerous federal and state incentives available to solar energy developers in Illinois and additional data on the state's solar landscape, please visit this link. 

LandGate delivers essential data to solar developers and financiers nationwide. To gain deeper insight into LandGate's data intelligence and SAAS platform, please click here.

About LandGate:
LandGate is the leading provider of data solutions and an online marketplace for US commercial real estate and energy: land, solar, EV's, energy storage, wind, carbon, minerals, and water. The company helps investors, developers, real estate professionals, and property owners connect on the world's largest marketplace for CRE and energy related transactions.

[1] All capacity numbers are in MWac

SOURCE LandGate

