LandGate Releases Data on the State of Solar for Illinois

As of August 2023 , Illinois is home to 122 operational solar farms, boasting a substantial capacity of 875 MW and a total electricity generation of 544,136 MWh. Compared to other US states, Illinois stands out with its significant number of solar farms.

DENVER, Dec. 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- LandGate 's extensive analysis vividly highlights the current upswing in development activities throughout Illinois.

About LandGate:

LandGate is the leading provider of data solutions and an online marketplace for US commercial real estate and energy: land, solar, EV's, energy storage, wind, carbon, minerals, and water. The company helps investors, developers, real estate professionals, and property owners connect on the world's largest marketplace for CRE and energy related transactions.

[1] All capacity numbers are in MWac

