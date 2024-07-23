LandGate Releases New Study on Solar Development in Kansas

Kansas Set to Expand its Solar Capacity by Nearly 11 GW

DENVER, July 23, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- LandGate , a leading provider of data solutions for energy development and site evaluation, today announced the findings of a comprehensive study analyzing solar development in Kansas. The study reveals a promising future for solar energy in the state, with significant growth in utility-scale solar farms.

Download the Full White Paper Here

Key Findings:

Current Operational Capacity:

Kansas currently has 15 active and operating utility-scale solar farms. These farms have a total capacity of 49.03 MW.



Future Developments:

Kansas has an extensive pipeline for future solar development. 4 solar farms are under construction. 2 additional solar farms are planned. 50 queued projects with a total capacity of over 10 GW. 2 site control farms with a total capacity of 97 MW.



Potential Expansion:

If all under-construction, planned, queued, and site-control projects become operational, Kansas will expand its solar capacity by nearly 11 GW. The average size of a solar farm in Kansas is 30.62 acres, producing 3.27 MW of electricity under ideal conditions.



To view the full white paper, click here to download . To learn more about getting actionable deals, quality geospatial infrastructure data, & site analysis solutions, contact our sales team today!

About LandGate

LandGate is an essential site analysis platform for any commercial real estate decision. The company offers data and analytics for renewables, minerals, and other resources. With the recent addition of data centers and fiber optics, LandGate continues to innovate, providing users with unparalleled access to critical infrastructure data, transforming how professionals in real estate and energy industries operate and make strategic decisions. To learn more about LandGate's platform and industry-leading solutions, schedule some time with our team.

SOURCE LandGate