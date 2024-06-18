LandGate Releases White Paper on Kentucky's Solar Development

DENVER, June 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- LandGate , a leading provider of key data for energy developers and financiers, is pleased to announce the release of its comprehensive white paper on solar development in Kentucky. This document evaluates the current and future state of solar energy in the region, taking into account critical factors such as federal and local regulations, incentives, grid interconnection, and integration.

Key Highlights

Current State of Solar Energy in Kentucky:

Kentucky currently has seven operational solar farms with a capacity of 68 MW, generating 11,671 MWh of electricity.

Two solar farms under construction will add 57 MW of capacity.

Five planned solar farms are expected to contribute an additional 737 MW to the state's capacity.

Kentucky stands out with 144 queued utility-scale solar projects and nine site control projects, indicating robust growth potential.

Kentucky's Solar Energy Development Activity

If all planned and under construction solar farms become operational, Kentucky's capacity will increase by 794 MW.

capacity will increase by 794 MW. The average solar farm in Kentucky spans 113 acres and produces 9.7 MW of electricity under ideal conditions, requiring approximately 11.6 acres per MW of capacity.

Quote from Yoann Hispa, CEO of LandGate:

"Kentucky's solar energy landscape is rapidly evolving. Our white paper provides an in-depth analysis that will be invaluable for developers looking to capitalize on the state's growing market. By understanding the regulatory environment, incentives, and current development activity, stakeholders can make informed decisions to drive the future of solar energy in Kentucky."

LandGate's comprehensive white paper serves as an essential resource for anyone involved in the solar energy sector. Those interested in a deeper exploration of the report may download it for free here. Those looking to apply its insights to their business may schedule a meeting with LandGate's energy markets team.

