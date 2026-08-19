LandGate Research Demonstrates How Hyper-Local Data Closes Critical Gaps in Macro Energy Forecasts

DENVER, Aug. 19, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- LandGate today released its report, "Hyper-Local: Bringing Forecasts into the Context of Your Deal," showing how project, substation, and node-level data modify macro energy forecasts to protect capital and improve deal accuracy. While regional forecasts provide valuable macro guidance, applying them uniformly obscures acute localized constraints, pricing spikes, and queuing bottlenecks.

Key Insights from the Analysis:

Forecast vs. On-the-Ground Load: In the Oklahoma study, a 5.12% regional forecast implied ~7.7 MW of two-year growth at a target node. A single interconnecting 150 MW data center delivered 20 times that projection, eliminating local capacity and driving a $1.6M (+27%) annual congestion cost spike.

In the Oklahoma study, a 5.12% regional forecast implied ~7.7 MW of two-year growth at a target node. A single interconnecting 150 MW data center delivered 20 times that projection, eliminating local capacity and driving a $1.6M (+27%) annual congestion cost spike. Localized Supply Relief: Interconnecting a 250 MW solar farm at the same node restored 220 MW of midday headroom and cut annual congestion costs by 57% ($900k savings), proving that relief is as hyper-local as constraints.

Interconnecting a 250 MW solar farm at the same node restored 220 MW of midday headroom and cut annual congestion costs by 57% ($900k savings), proving that relief is as hyper-local as constraints. Grid Capacity Bottlenecks: In Southern Dallas County, LandGate mapped over 1 GW of queued hyperscale data centers to nodes where planning models show 0 MW of incremental load transfer capability, highlighting hidden interconnection and upgrade risks.

In Southern Dallas County, LandGate mapped over 1 GW of queued hyperscale data centers to nodes where planning models show 0 MW of incremental load transfer capability, highlighting hidden interconnection and upgrade risks. Nodal Pricing Exposure: Analysis at a North Texas node revealed a historical mean LMP ($36.18/MWh) vs. median ($24.62/MWh) spread that creates a $1.42M annual energy cost variance for a 20 MW asset, and over $50M annually for a 550 MW facility.

By integrating LandGate's granular database, which spans 90,000+ nodes, 55,000+ substations, and comprehensive data center/renewable pipelines, with Wood Mackenzie macro forecasts, underwriters, lenders, and developers can evaluate asset-specific risks before committing capital.

About LandGate: LandGate, a Wood Mackenzie business, is the leading provider of data solutions for site selection, origination, development, financing, and market analysis of energy and infrastructure projects: data centers, energy storage, solar, EVs, wind, and natural gas.

Access the complete report analysis via this link.

SOURCE LandGate