LandGate Unveils International Data Center Intelligence to Support Global AI and Cloud Expansion

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LandGate

Mar 17, 2026, 07:30 ET

DENVER, March 17, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- LandGate, the preeminent authority in vertical intelligence for energy and infrastructure site selection, today announced the formal introduction of its comprehensive global data center coverage. This expansion marks a pivotal shift for the company, moving beyond its U.S. data to provide a unified view of data center infrastructure across continents.

As the AI revolution and cloud migration push power requirements into the stratosphere, investors and developers are looking outside of domestic borders. LandGate's new international layer provides the granular site intelligence necessary to identify, de-risk, and secure the next generation of global data hubs.

"We are absolutely thrilled to announce that we have been aggressively expanding our datasets to include data center site intelligence for international markets," said Craig Kaiser, President at LandGate.

True Global Coverage

The international expansion encompasses comprehensive, global data center intelligence, which significantly surpasses the competitive standing of other data solution providers within the industry. This dataset includes but is not limited to:

  • Americas: United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil.
  • Europe: United Kingdom, Germany, France, Italy, Norway, Spain, Sweden, Finland, Croatia, Albania, Iceland.
  • Asia-Pacific: Australia, India, Indonesia, Japan, Singapore, South Korea, Malaysia, Thailand, Vietnam.
  • Middle East & Africa: Saudi Arabia, Israel, South Africa, Turkey, Gabon, Mali, Qatar, Tunisia.

Granular Intelligence for Global Markets

To ensure developers have reliable, actionable data for cross-border projects, each international entry includes critical technical and operational metrics, including:

  • Facility Basics: Data center type, site name, operator, and exact location (address, lat/long).
  • Operational Status: Real-time project status (proposed, approved, active, or withdrawn) and year of operation.
  • Capacity & Power: Detailed metrics on gross power, white space, rack numbers, and rack capacity.
  • Efficiency & Reliability: Technical insights into Power Usage Effectiveness (PUE), UPS, and generator redundancy.
  • Direct Access: Facility contact details, including email and phone numbers, to streamline site acquisition and communication.

Flexible Access and Integration

LandGate has optimized access to this global intelligence:

  • International data center intelligence is available via dedicated S3 buckets, export (.csv or Excel) for direct integration into internal GIS, or financial models. Users can also access this data through LandGate's AI Data Agent to directly connect to an LLM.

For more information, visit https://www.landgate.com/energy-markets/international-data-centers

About LandGate

LandGate is the leading provider of data solutions for site selection, origination, development, financing, and market analysis of renewable energy and infrastructure projects: data centers, energy storage, solar, EVs, wind, and natural gas.

SOURCE LandGate

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