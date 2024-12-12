LandGate's Data Unlocks Critical Insights into California's Booming Data Center Development

LOS ANGELES, Dec. 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- LandGate, a leader in providing real estate data solutions, has unveiled new analysis underscoring California's pivotal role in the evolving data center landscape. With the rising demand for infrastructure to support our digital economy, LandGate's industry-leading data highlights the state's impressive trajectory in data center development.

"California's data center development is expected to grow with a return of over 7% every year," says Yoann Hispa, CEO of LandGate. "Our in-depth profiling sheds light on the expansive growth and underlying opportunities within this vital industry."

The demand for data centers across the country is skyrocketing, driven by the increasing reliance on digital platforms, cloud computing, and artificial intelligence. LandGate's comprehensive California state profile shows the U.S. data center market is expected to more than double its power capacity by the end of the decade, with California maintaining its position as a critical hub for this expansion. Home to over 400 data centers and more than 80 data providers, the state stands uniquely positioned within the national data economy.

Key insights from LandGate's analysis include:

Economic Growth : California contributes to the growing $70+ billion U.S. data center market, which boasts a growth rate of over 52%.

: contributes to the growing $70+ billion U.S. data center market, which boasts a growth rate of over 52%. Development Diversity : From colocation to hyperscale, enterprise, and cloud projects, the state's data centers accommodate a wide breadth of technological needs.

: From colocation to hyperscale, enterprise, and cloud projects, the state's data centers accommodate a wide breadth of technological needs. Strategic Impact: Aided by its strategic location, technological innovation, and expansive economy, California ranks as the third-largest data center market in the U.S.

LandGate's analytics go beyond surface-level data, offering unmatched insights into fiber optic line coverage, off-take capacity, parcel acreage, white space, and power usage effectiveness. The platform provides data on over 95% of data centers in their exact locations, enabling users to make data-driven investment and development decisions.

California's role as a key player in data center growth signals immense potential for tech investors, real estate developers, IT professionals, and beyond. LandGate's profiling capabilities not only highlight the scale and scope of the state's contribution but also its critical function in supporting growing energy demands while driving the digital revolution forward.

To further explore the opportunities highlighted by LandGate's profiling, download the full white paper now.

About LandGate

LandGate is the leading provider of data solutions for site selection, origination, development, financing, and market analysis of US renewable energy and infrastructure projects: solar, data centers, EV's, energy storage, wind, carbon, and CCS.

