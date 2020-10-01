LandHub® Announces New Partnership with Fabrica.Land

TUCSON, Ariz., Oct. 1, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- LandHub, a leading player in the online real estate marketing space, has partnered with Fabrica, the technology leader for real estate transactions.

Fabrica is a San Francisco-based startup that is transforming the way land transactions are closed by providing secure online payments, instant property transfers and automated seller financing.

"Our clients can simply add a 'Buy it Now' button to the land listings on our website that allows buyers to close land sales quickly and efficiently using Fabrica's state-of-the-art closing system," said Kevin May, president and CEO of LandHub. "Fabrica is truly changing the way real estate transactions are closed by providing an alternative to an old and antiquated system."

"With Fabrica the closing happens in a few easy steps online. Transactions settle effortlessly in minutes, instead of weeks. Sellers get paid seamlessly while buyers can enjoy a modern and secure closing experience," said Federico Pomi, CEO of Fabrica.

About LandHub

LandHub is an Arizona-based website connecting land buyers and sellers. LandHub was established in 2016 to help people easily find and list land for sale by providing an easy to use website, thousands of property listings, and the latest technology to connect buyers and sellers. Properties are marketed on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, Google, LinkedIn, YouTube and Craigslist. LandHub also publishes a weekly newsletter called the Sunday Land News.

About Fabrica

Fabrica's mission is to power real estate transactions with software. At Fabrica we envision a new era where buying a home, refinancing a mortgage or running a real estate business will be powered by technology instead of paperwork and rubber stamps.

