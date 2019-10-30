LandHub® Launches New Land Listing Website

TUCSON, Ariz., Oct. 30, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- LandHub, (https://www.landhub.com), a leading player in the online real estate marketing space, has launched its new land listing website.

LandHub is a land listing and marketing platform that was launched in 2016 with the mission of efficiently connecting buyers and sellers in the dynamic real estate market.

"We're very excited to re-launch with a brand-new website that makes searching for land easier and less time-consuming. Buyers can set up free profiles and get alerts of new properties, and sellers can feed their listings directly to our portal where we'll help market them on social media. You keep hearing the buzz words CREtech (commercial real estate technology), REtech (real estate technology), PropTech or Proptology (property technology) and about all the venture capital flowing into these spaces. Many brokers feel that the Co-Star Group has created a monopoly with the purchase of most of the other land listing sites and our goal is to offer a more cost-effective platform with no long-term commitments," said Kevin May, President and CEO of LandHub.

Besides being convenient and cost-effective, LandHub remains a truly versatile and comprehensive platform for buyers and sellers alike. Whether it's a farm, an investment property, hunting land, ranches, development lots, commercial or recreational land, LandHub has become the go-to place for buyers and sellers of properties. The platform currently covers properties across the United States but will be expanding internationally this year.

Staying on top of the latest technology and new media marketing is at the heart of LandHub's success. The online platform markets sellers' properties to its large follower base on social media platforms like Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, YouTube and LinkedIn as well as Craigslist and Google. As a result, sellers' properties get views from interested buyers in large numbers all over the world.

"Relocating to Tucson earlier this year has helped tremendously," said May. "We are close to the University of Arizona (UofA), which gives us a great talent pool to choose from. We have brought on two new marketing assistants and a web developer in recent months and plan to keep up the momentum and to keep growing."

About LandHub

LandHub is an Arizona-based website connecting land buyers and sellers. LandHub was established in 2016 to help people easily find and list land for sale by providing an easy-to-use website, thousands of property listings, and the latest technology to connect buyers and sellers. Properties are marketed on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, Google, LinkedIn, YouTube and Craigslist. LandHub also publishes a weekly newsletter called Sunday Land News.

