Landing AI Democratizes the Creation of AI for All Company Sizes and More Industries

Welcomes users to try LandingLens platform for free and deploy AI models within minutes

PALO ALTO, Calif., Feb. 22, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Landing AI , the leading computer vision cloud platform, is democratizing the creation of artificial intelligence among companies large and small with an offer to anyone to try its flagship LandingLens product for free.

LandingLens makes it fast and easy for companies to create and test computer vision AI projects within minutes. No complex programming or AI experience is needed.

Welcomes users to try LandingLens platform for free and deploy AI models within minutes Tweet this Example of computer vision project created in minutes using LandingLens

More than 1,000 people have signed up to use LandingLens in recent months. The company expects a far bigger number to do so given this formal announcement of the offer and new pricing that enables those who go beyond a try-out period to pay as they go.

"Anyone can now create an AI model to process images. This has immediate applications in automotive, electronics, biotech, pharmaceutical, agriculture, and other industries," said Andrew Ng, Landing AI Founder and CEO. "AI will create untold value for all industries and any company, with or without a machine learning team, can unlock the value of getting computers to see."

LandingLens is an industry-first data-centric AI computer vision software platform. By focusing on improving data for AI models, LandingLens works even if companies have limited data upon which to train the AI model, which is true for most companies. LandingLens' step-by-step user interface vastly simplifies the training and deploying of AI models, making the technology accessible to individual subject matter experts within companies.

OmniAb leverages cutting-edge computational, hardware-based, and genetic technologies to enable rapid development of innovative therapeutics. Committed to staying at the forefront of AI advancements and delivering top-notch solutions to the world's leading pharmaceutical companies, OmniAb utilized LandingLens to successfully automate its visual inspection process, resulting in a significant increase in efficiency and throughput of up to 10x.

Due to the user friendliness of the LandingLens platform, OmniAb is able to "democratize the use of AI to new roles such as hardware and software engineers, recent college graduates and even consultants or contractors," said Bob Chen, PhD., OmniAb senior director of system engineering. The company is also now using LandingLens for more new use cases that involve people who are not high-level scientists.

The try for free offer is just the latest effort by Ng to democratize access to AI so that more companies, like OmniAb, can realize the benefits. Ng and Landing AI have been proponents for AI to work with the limited datasets that most companies have. This "data-centric" approach means AI can be trained to work with limited data, not just the giant datasets that make AI work for large Internet scale companies. Ng is also a noted AI educator, with more than 7 million people having taken his AI courses. DeepLearning.AI, another company he founded, aims to grow and connect the global AI community through world-class training and collaboration.

Resources

"How to create a computer vision project in minutes" video by Andrew Ng

by "How OmniAb increased throughput by 10X using LandingLens " case study

LandingLens Get started with LandingLens for free at www.landing.ai

About Landing AI

Landing AI™ is democratizing the creation of AI in computer vision projects. Even with limited data sets, companies realize the value of AI and move AI projects from proof-of-concept to production. Guided by a data-centric AI approach, Landing AI's flagship product is LandingLens™, a computer vision cloud platform that enables users to build, iterate and deploy computer vision solutions quickly and easily. With data quality being key to the success of production AI systems, LandingLens™ enables users to achieve optimal data accuracy and consistency. Founded by Andrew Ng, co-founder of Coursera, founding lead of Google Brain, and former chief scientist of Baidu, Landing AI is uniquely positioned to lead the development of AI from a technology that benefits a few to a technology that benefits all.

Get started for free: www.landing.ai

CONTACT: [email protected]

SOURCE Landing AI