Landing AI Named to the 2021 CB Insights AI 100 List of Most Innovative Artificial Intelligence Startups

NEW YORK, April 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- CB Insights today named Landing AI to the fifth annual AI 100 ranking, showcasing the 100 most promising private artificial intelligence companies in the world.

"This is the fifth year CB Insights has recognized the most promising private artificial intelligence companies with the AI 100, and this is one of the most global groups we've ever seen. This year's cohort spans 18 industries, and is working on everything from climate risk to accelerating drug R&D," said CB Insights CEO Anand Sanwal. "Last year's AI 100 companies had a remarkable run after being named to the list, with more than 50% going on to raise additional financing (totaling $5.2B), including 16 $100 million+ mega-rounds. Many also went on to exit via M&A, SPAC or IPO. As industry after industry adopts AI, we expect this year's class will see similar levels of interest from investors, acquirers and customers."

"AI has created tremendous value in leading technology companies, and it is now on a path to transform other industries. CB Insights AI 100 List reflects the broad impact AI is already having on businesses today. Being recognized by this annual list is an honor and we will continue working with our customers to unlock the value of AI," said Andrew Ng, Founder and CEO of Landing AI.

Through an evidence-based approach, the CB Insights research team selected the AI 100 from a pool of over 6,000 companies based on several factors including patent activity, investor quality, news sentiment analysis, proprietary Mosaic scores, market potential, partnerships, competitive landscape, team strength, and tech novelty.

Landing AI applies AI and deep learning to help manufacturers solve challenging visual inspection problems and generate business value. LandingLens, an end-to-end AI platform that the company designed to build, deploy, and scale AI-powered visual inspection solutions, has received many accolades from leading global manufacturers.

"Stanley Black and Decker is the leading global tool manufacturer. One of our best AI projects has been using it for inspecting welds. A challenge of weld inspection is that we have very specialized technicians who use different standards when making annotations. Having the LandingLens workflow to identify the problematic cases and improve labels was really useful. We can then go back and find inconsistencies. By minimizing variabilities across different people, this tool helped us reduce rework, quality related downtime, and project costs," said Amir Kashani, Director of AI and Digital Product Development, Stanley Black & Decker, Inc..

