Landing AI Unveils AI Visual Inspection Platform to Improve Quality and Reduce Costs for Manufacturers Worldwide

PALO ALTO, Calif., Oct. 21, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Landing AI , a company that empowers customers to harness the business value of AI by providing enablement tools and transformation programs, today unveiled LandingLens, an end-to-end visual inspection platform specifically designed to help manufacturers build, deploy, and scale AI-powered visual inspection solutions.

Visual inspection is a widely used method in manufacturing for processes like defect identification and assembly verification. While this has generally been performed by human workers and traditional rule-based machine vision, more and more companies are turning to AI to automate and enhance their visual inspection operations given the accuracy, flexibility and low cost that the technology brings.

"AI-powered visual inspection solutions have demonstrated clear advantages over conventional methods, yet the overall adoption is slow as many companies get stuck after some small scale proof-of-concept projects," said Andrew Ng, founder and CEO of Landing AI. "LandingLens, developed with the know-how and expertise from building and shipping many visual inspection projects, is best positioned to bridge the gap and enable teams to succeed. With an intuitive interface, Landing AI's visual inspection platform allows even non-AI experts to train and deploy a model with a few clicks, putting the ownership of the solution in the hands of users so they can build and update the solutions without being beholden to a third-party AI team."

AI adoption in manufacturing has been slow to take off, with just 5% of manufacturers reporting that they have clearly defined AI strategies at work. While working with manufacturing leaders to transform their operations, the team at Landing AI identified the need for a verticalized AI platform.

LandingLens is purpose-built to address a wide array of diverse use cases in manufacturing. Unlike other point solutions, like data labeling or edge deployment, Landing AI's platform provides end-to-end capabilities and includes everything customers need to move from collecting data to getting an AI system up and running in production.

Manufacturing leaders like Bosch see the need for AI-based visual inspection platforms. "AI based visual inspection has seen promising small-scale deployments, but for it to reach its full potential, the manufacturing industry needs better end-to-end tools to manage the entire modeling and deployment process and to help scale. We're excited that Landing AI is building a platform that complements and enhances the efforts of organizations like Bosch who are deeply engaged in AI," said Rahul Kapoor, Vice President, Bosch Center for Artificial Intelligence.

Key Features and Benefits of Landing AI's Visual Inspection Platform Include:

Features

Defect and Data Management: A robust data preparation module helps customers improve efficiency and produce more accurately labeled data, resulting in better performing models in less time.

A robust data preparation module helps customers improve efficiency and produce more accurately labeled data, resulting in better performing models in less time. Model Iteration: Training and evaluation tools enable users to rapidly develop a deployment-ready model.

Training and evaluation tools enable users to rapidly develop a deployment-ready model. Continuous Learning: Inference and monitoring modules allow users to scale their AI solutions by enabling them to deploy production-ready models to the edge with ease, while continuously monitoring those deployments from a central location.



Benefits

Reduced Project Lifecycle: Reduces the AI project development life cycle time by up to 67%.

Reduces the AI project development life cycle time by up to 67%. Cost reduction : Reduce the overall AI development and deployment costs by up to 60%

: Reduce the overall AI development and deployment costs by up to 60% Improved Accuracy: Improves accuracy of Machine Learning models through more accurately labeled data

Improves accuracy of Machine Learning models through more accurately labeled data Scaling: Enable users to effectively scale to multiple production lines across many factories

Landing AI has been recognized with multiple industry awards for its innovations. In April, Gartner named the company a cool vendor in the Gartner Cool Vendors in AI Core Technologies and the visual inspection platform also recently won an AI Breakthrough Award for Best Object Recognition Solution. To learn more about Landing AI and its visual inspection platform visit: https://landing.ai/ .

Landing AI empowers customers to harness the business value of AI by providing enablement tools and transformation programs. One of the company's core products is LandingLens, an end-to-end AI platform specifically designed for industrial customers to build and effectively deploy AI visual inspection solutions. Founded by Dr. Andrew Ng , co-founder of Coursera , former chief scientist of Baidu , and founding lead of Google Brain , the team at Landing AI is uniquely positioned to help companies across the globe successfully move their AI projects from proof-of-concept to full-scale production. Additional information is available at: www.landing.ai

