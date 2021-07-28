Landing AI's LandingLens™ visual inspection software platform selected by Ligand Pharmaceuticals to further empower the OmniAb® and xPloration™ antibody discovery platforms

PALO ALTO, Calif., July 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Landing AI™ announced today a software licensing agreement with Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ: LGND) to incorporate LandingLens™ into Ligand's OmniAb® and xPloration™ antibody discovery platforms. LandingLens™ is a software platform that provides an end-to-end workflow to build, iterate and operationalize AI-powered visual inspection solutions.

The new AI-driven tools further improve Ligand's high-throughput single B cell screening accuracy and throughput in a variety of complex biological assays, potentially increasing the yield of antibodies with desirable properties in even less time.

"Landing AI, under the leadership of world-renowned AI pioneer Andrew Ng, is a proven and trusted partner in empowering their customers to realize the business value of computer vision," says Bob Chen, Ph.D., Director, Systems Engineering with Ligand Pharmaceuticals. "We selected Landing AI because of the company's unique data-centric approach that puts getting high-quality data at the heart of AI development. Notably, the LandingLens™ software platform provides a host of specifically designed data preparation tools and capabilities that allow us to generate accurate and consistent datasets that we can iterate over time to continuously improve our existing AI systems."

"AI and deep learning have emerged as powerful technologies to enable a variety of vision-based applications. We are excited to enter into this partnership with Ligand Pharmaceuticals and are committed to offering the best tools to help our customers unlock the promise of AI," said John Reuter, Vice President of Sales at Landing AI.

About OmniAb®

The OmniAb antibody discovery platform provides Ligand's biopharmaceutical industry partners access to the world's most advanced antibody repertoires and screening technologies to enable unparalleled discovery of next-generation therapeutics. At the heart of the OmniAb platform is the Biological Intelligence™ (BI) of Ligand's proprietary transgenic animals including OmniRat, OmniChicken and OmniMouse, each capable of generating high-quality fully human antibodies that have been optimized naturally through in vivo affinity maturation. OmniFlic (transgenic rat) and OmniClic (transgenic chicken) address industry needs for bispecific antibody applications though a common light chain approach, and OmniTaur features unique structural attributes of cow antibodies for complex targets. OmniAb animals comprise the most diverse host systems available in the industry and they are optimally leveraged through AI-enhanced antigen design and immunization methods, paired with high-throughput microfluidic-based single B cell screening and deep computational analysis of next-generation sequencing datasets to identify fully human antibodies with superior performance and developability characteristics. The OmniAb suite of technologies and differentiating AI and BI features are combined to offer a highly efficient and customizable end-to-end solution for the growing antibody discovery needs of the global biopharmaceutical industry.

About Ligand Pharmaceuticals

Ligand is a revenue-generating biopharmaceutical company focused on developing or acquiring technologies that help pharmaceutical companies discover and develop medicines. Ligand's business model creates value for stockholders by providing a diversified portfolio of biotech and pharmaceutical product revenue streams that are supported by an efficient and low corporate cost structure. Ligand's goal is to offer investors an opportunity to participate in the promise of the biotech industry in a profitable, diversified and lower-risk business than a typical biotech company. Ligand's business model is based on doing what Ligand does best: drug discovery, early-stage drug development, product reformulation and partnering. Ligand partners with other pharmaceutical companies to leverage what they do best (late-stage development, regulatory management and commercialization) to ultimately generate our revenue. Ligand's OmniAb® technology platform is a patent-protected technology stack used in the discovery of fully human mono- and bispecific therapeutic antibodies. The Captisol platform technology is a patent-protected, chemically modified cyclodextrin with a structure designed to optimize the solubility and stability of drugs. Ligand's Pelican® Expression Technology is a robust, validated, cost-effective and scalable approach to recombinant protein production, and is especially well-suited for complex, large-scale protein production that cannot be made by more traditional systems. Ligand has established multiple alliances, licenses and other business relationships with the world's leading pharmaceutical companies including Amgen, Merck, Pfizer, Sanofi, Janssen, Takeda, Gilead Sciences and Baxter International.

About Landing AI

Landing AI™ empowers customers to realize the business and operational value of computer vision using enablement tools. The company's flagship product is LandingLens™, an enterprise MLOps platform that offers end-to-end workflow to build, iterate and operationalize AI powered visual inspection solutions. With data quality being a key to the success of production AI systems, LandingLens™ is equipped with a host of specially designed data preparation tools and workflows that help users achieve optimal data accuracy and consistency. Founded by Dr. Andrew Ng, co-founder of Coursera, former chief scientist of Baidu, and founding lead of Google Brain and guided by a data-centric AI approach, Landing AI is uniquely positioned to help companies successfully move their AI projects from proof-of-concept to full-scale production.

