Landing International Ranks No. 2814 on the 2023 Inc. 5000

With Three-Year Revenue Growth of 189.06% Percent, Landing International Ranks No. 2814 Among America's Fastest-Growing Private Companies

LOS ANGELES, Sept. 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Inc. revealed today that Landing ranks No. 2814 on the 2023 Inc. 5000, its annual list of the fastest-growing private companies in America. The prestigious ranking provides a data-driven look at the most successful companies within the economy's most dynamic segment—its independent, entrepreneurial businesses. Facebook, Chobani, Under Armour, Microsoft, Patagonia, and many other household name brands gained their first national exposure as honorees on the Inc. 5000.

Sarah Chung Park

"Capturing No. 2814 on the Inc. 5000 list is a true testament to our growth this year. This honor isn't just a rank but a demonstration of the passion that fuels us. The creativity and resilience of our team drive us forward," says Sarah Chung Park, CEO of Landing International Inc.

The Inc. 5000 class of 2023 represents companies that have driven rapid revenue growth while navigating inflationary pressure, the rising costs of capital, and seemingly intractable hiring challenges. Among this year's top 500 companies, the average median three-year revenue growth rate was an astonishing 2,238 percent. This year's Inc. 5000 companies have added 1,187,266 jobs to the economy over the past three years.

For complete results of the Inc. 5000, including company profiles and an interactive database that can be sorted by industry, location, and other criteria, go to www.inc.com/inc5000. The top 500 companies are featured in the September issue of Inc. magazine, available on newsstands beginning Tuesday, August 23.

About Landing International:

Landing International is a B2B technology company committed to creating greater diversity in beauty retail and beyond. Our award-winning SaaS sales enablement tools were designed to solve many of the hurdles that prevent brands from succeeding in stores–creating greater opportunity for brands, retailers, and the beauty advisors that interact with customers every day on the sales floor. Named one of Fast Company's most innovative companies of 2022, we work closely with over 400 beauty and skincare brands and nearly 100 leading global beauty retailers including Ulta, Target, Nordstrom and JCPenney.

To learn more, visit Landing International

