Landing String Equipment Market | Evolving Opportunities with Enovate Systems Ltd. and Expro Holdings UK2 Ltd. | Technavio

Jun 21, 2022, 21:15 ET
NEW YORK, June 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Landing String Equipment market size is expected to grow by USD 310 million at a CAGR of over 6.21% during the forecast period. APAC will account for 40% of market growth. In APAC, China is the primary market for landing string equipment. This region's market will grow more quickly than other regions' markets.
Over the forecast period, the abundance of deepwater and ultra-deepwater oil and gas projects will support the expansion of the landing string equipment market in APAC.
For more insights on the market share of various regions - Get a Sample report in MINUTES
Read the 120-page report with TOC on "Landing String Equipment Market Analysis Report by Application (deepwater, ultra-deepwater, and shallow water) and Geography (APAC, MEA, Europe, North America, and South America), and the Segment Forecasts,2021-2025".
Don't wait, Make a strategic approach & boost your business goals with Landing String Equipment Market Forecast Report - Buy Now!
An important element influencing the growth of the global market for landing strong equipment is the increase in deepwater and ultra-deepwater E&P activities. Due to significant undeveloped assets, oil and gas corporations have changed their attention to offshore E&P from shallow waters to deepwater and ultra-deepwater resources. Over the past few years, there has been an increase in deepwater and ultra-deepwater oil and gas developments.
However, the rise of renewable energy will be a major challenge for the global landing string equipment market share growth during the forecast period.
To know more about the other drivers & challenges - Request a Sample Now!
- Enovate Systems Ltd.- The company offers landing string equipment for various industrial applications.
- National Oilwell Varco Inc.- The company offers landing string equipment under the brand, Grant Prideco.
- Quail Tools LP- The company offers rental tools such as blowout preventers, pressure controllers, gate valves, drill pipes, landing strings, drill collars, tubing, and associated handling tools to the oil and gas industry.
- Schlumberger Ltd.- The company offers subsea landing string services including exploration, appraisal, development, and production.
- WellPartner AS- The company offers various products such as riser systems, tension systems, casing landing assembly, umbilical deployment systems, and other products.
To know about all major vendor offerings – Click here for a sample now!
- Deepwater - size and forecast 2021-2025
- Ultra-deepwater - size and forecast 2021-2025
- Shallow water - size and forecast 2021-2025
- APAC - size and forecast 2021-2025
- MEA - size and forecast 2021-2025
- Europe - size and forecast 2021-2025
- North America - size and forecast 2021-2025
- South America - size and forecast 2021-2025
To know about the contribution of each segment -Grab the Latest Sample Report
Enhanced Oil Recovery Market by Technology and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026
Wireline Logging Services Market in Ecuador by Type and Deployment - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026
|
Landing String Equipment Market Scope
|
Report Coverage
|
Details
|
Page number
|
120
|
Base year
|
2020
|
Forecast period
|
2021-2025
|
Growth momentum & CAGR
|
Accelerate at a CAGR of 6.21%
|
Market growth 2021-2025
|
$ 310 million
|
Market structure
|
Fragmented
|
YoY growth (%)
|
4.54
|
Regional analysis
|
APAC, MEA, Europe, North America, and South America
|
Performing market contribution
|
APAC at 40%
|
Key consumer countries
|
China, US, Saudi Arabia, Germany, and UK
|
Competitive landscape
|
Leading companies, Competitive strategies, Consumer engagement scope
|
Key companies profiled
|
Enovate Systems Ltd., Expro Holdings UK2 Ltd., National Oilwell Varco Inc., Quail Tools LP, Schlumberger Ltd., Superior Energy Services Inc., thyssenkrupp AG, Vallourec SA, WellPartner AS, and Yantai Enerserva Machinery Co. Ltd.
|
Market dynamics
|
Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for forecast period
|
Customization purview
|
If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.
1 Executive Summary
2 Market Landscape
- 2.1 Market ecosystem
- Exhibit 01: Parent market
- Exhibit 02: Market characteristics
- 2.2 Value chain analysis
- Exhibit 03: Value Chain analysis- Oil and Gas Equipment and Services
3 Market Sizing
- 3.1 Market definition
- Exhibit 04: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition
- 3.2 Market segment analysis
- Exhibit 05: Market segments
- 3.3 Market size 2021
- 3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021 - 2025
- Exhibit 06: Global - Market size and forecast 2021 - 2025 ($ million)
- Exhibit 07: Global market: Year-over-year growth 2021 - 2025 (%)
4 Five Forces Analysis
- 4.1 Five force summary
- Exhibit 08: Five forces analysis 2021 & 2025
- 4.2 Bargaining power of buyers
- Exhibit 09: Bargaining power of buyers
- 4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers
- Exhibit 10: Bargaining power of suppliers
- 4.4 Threat of new entrants
- Exhibit 11: Threat of new entrants
- 4.5 Threat of substitutes
- Exhibit 12: Threat of substitutes
- 4.6 Threat of rivalry
- Exhibit 13: Threat of rivalry
- 4.7 Market condition
- Exhibit 14: Market condition - Five forces 2021
5 Market Segmentation by Application
- 5.1 Market segments
- Exhibit 15: Application - Market share 2021-2025 (%)
- 5.2 Comparison by Application
- Exhibit 16: Comparison by Application
- 5.3 Deepwater - Market size and forecast 2021-2025
- Exhibit 17: Deepwater - Market size and forecast 2021-2025 ($ million)
- Exhibit 18: Deepwater - Year-over-year growth 2021-2025 (%)
- 5.4 Ultra-deepwater - Market size and forecast 2021-2025
- Exhibit 19: Ultra-deepwater - Market size and forecast 2021-2025 ($ million)
- Exhibit 20: Ultra-deepwater - Year-over-year growth 2021-2025 (%)
- 5.5 Shallow water - Market size and forecast 2021-2025
- Exhibit 21: Shallow water - Market size and forecast 2021-2025 ($ million)
- Exhibit 22: Shallow water - Year-over-year growth 2021-2025 (%)
- 5.6 Market opportunity by Application
- Exhibit 23: Market opportunity by Application
6 Customer landscape
7 Geographic Landscape
- 7.1 Geographic segmentation
- Exhibit 25: Market share by geography 2021-2025 (%)
- 7.2 Geographic comparison
- Exhibit 26: Geographic comparison
- 7.3 APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2025
- Exhibit 27: APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2025 ($ million)
- Exhibit 28: APAC - Year-over-year growth 2021-2025 (%)
- 7.4 MEA - Market size and forecast 2021-2025
- Exhibit 29: MEA - Market size and forecast 2021-2025 ($ million)
- Exhibit 30: MEA - Year-over-year growth 2021-2025 (%)
- 7.5 Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2025
- Exhibit 31: Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2025 ($ million)
- Exhibit 32: Europe - Year-over-year growth 2021-2025 (%)
- 7.6 North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2025
- Exhibit 33: North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2025 ($ million)
- Exhibit 34: North America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2025 (%)
- 7.7 South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2025
- Exhibit 35: South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2025 ($ million)
- Exhibit 36: South America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2025 (%)
- 7.8 Key leading countries
- Exhibit 37: Key leading countries
- 7.9 Market opportunity by geography
- Exhibit 38: Market opportunity by geography ($ million)
8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends
- 8.1 Market drivers
- 8.2 Market challenges
- Exhibit 39: Impact of drivers and challenges
- 8.3 Market trends
9 Vendor Landscape
- 9.1 Vendor Landscape
- Exhibit 40: Vendor landscape
- 9.2 Landscape disruption
- Exhibit 41: Landscape disruption
- Exhibit 42: Industry risks
10 Vendor Analysis
- 10.1 Vendors covered
- Exhibit 43: Vendors covered
- 10.2 Market positioning of vendors
- Exhibit 44: Market positioning of vendors
- 10.3 Enovate Systems Ltd.
- Exhibit 45: Enovate Systems Ltd. - Overview
- Exhibit 46: Enovate Systems Ltd. - Product and service
- Exhibit 47: Enovate Systems Ltd. - Key offerings
- 10.4 Expro Holdings UK2 Ltd.
- 10.5 National Oilwell Varco Inc.
- Exhibit 53: National Oilwell Varco Inc. - Overview
- Exhibit 54: National Oilwell Varco Inc. - Business segments
- Exhibit 55: National Oilwell Varco Inc. - Key news
- Exhibit 56: National Oilwell Varco Inc. - Key offerings
- Exhibit 57: National Oilwell Varco Inc. - Segment focus
- 10.6 Quail Tools LP
- Exhibit 58: Quail Tools LP - Overview
- Exhibit 59: Quail Tools LP - Product and service
- Exhibit 60: Quail Tools LP - Key offerings
- 10.7 Schlumberger Ltd.
- Exhibit 61: Schlumberger Ltd. - Overview
- Exhibit 62: Schlumberger Ltd. - Business segments
- Exhibit 63: Schlumberger Ltd. - Key news
- Exhibit 64: Schlumberger Ltd. - Key offerings
- Exhibit 65: Schlumberger Ltd. - Segment focus
- 10.8 Superior Energy Services Inc.
- Exhibit 66: Superior Energy Services Inc. - Overview
- Exhibit 67: Superior Energy Services Inc. - Business segments
- Exhibit 68: Superior Energy Services Inc. - Key offerings
- Exhibit 69: Superior Energy Services Inc. - Segment focus
- 10.9 thyssenkrupp AG
- Exhibit 70: thyssenkrupp AG - Overview
- Exhibit 71: thyssenkrupp AG - Business segments
- Exhibit 72: thyssenkrupp AG - Key news
- Exhibit 73: thyssenkrupp AG - Key offerings
- Exhibit 74: thyssenkrupp AG - Segment focus
- 10.10 Vallourec SA
- Exhibit 75: Vallourec SA - Overview
- Exhibit 76: Vallourec SA - Business segments
- Exhibit 77: Vallourec SA - Key offerings
- Exhibit 78: Vallourec SA - Segment focus
- 10.11 WellPartner AS
- Exhibit 79: WellPartner AS - Overview
- Exhibit 80: WellPartner AS - Product and service
- Exhibit 81: WellPartner AS - Key offerings
- 10.12 Yantai Enerserva Machinery Co. Ltd.
- Exhibit 82: Yantai Enerserva Machinery Co. Ltd. - Overview
- Exhibit 83: Yantai Enerserva Machinery Co. Ltd. - Product and service
- Exhibit 84: Yantai Enerserva Machinery Co. Ltd. - Key offerings
11 Appendix
- 11.1 Scope of the report
- 11.2 Currency conversion rates for US$
- Exhibit 85: Currency conversion rates for US$
- 11.3 Research methodology
- Exhibit 86: Research Methodology
- Exhibit 87: Validation techniques employed for market sizing
- Exhibit 88: Information sources
- 11.4 List of abbreviations
- Exhibit 89: List of abbreviations
Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.
With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.
Contacts
Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: [email protected]
Website: www.technavio.com/
SOURCE Technavio
Share this article