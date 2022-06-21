Landing String Equipment Market | Evolving Opportunities with Enovate Systems Ltd. and Expro Holdings UK2 Ltd. | Technavio

For more insights on the market share of various regions - Get a Sample report in MINUTES

Read the 120-page report with TOC on "Landing String Equipment Market Analysis Report by Application (deepwater, ultra-deepwater, and shallow water) and Geography (APAC, MEA, Europe, North America, and South America), and the Segment Forecasts,2021-2025".

An important element influencing the growth of the global market for landing strong equipment is the increase in deepwater and ultra-deepwater E&P activities. Due to significant undeveloped assets, oil and gas corporations have changed their attention to offshore E&P from shallow waters to deepwater and ultra-deepwater resources. Over the past few years, there has been an increase in deepwater and ultra-deepwater oil and gas developments.

However, the rise of renewable energy will be a major challenge for the global landing string equipment market share growth during the forecast period.

Major Five Landing String Equipment Companies:

Enovate Systems Ltd.- The company offers landing string equipment for various industrial applications.

The company offers landing string equipment under the brand, Grant Prideco. Quail Tools LP- The company offers rental tools such as blowout preventers, pressure controllers, gate valves, drill pipes, landing strings, drill collars, tubing, and associated handling tools to the oil and gas industry.

The company offers subsea landing string services including exploration, appraisal, development, and production. WellPartner AS- The company offers various products such as riser systems, tension systems, casing landing assembly, umbilical deployment systems, and other products.

Landing String Equipment Market Application Outlook (Revenue, USD mn, 2021-2025)

Deepwater - size and forecast 2021-2025

Ultra-deepwater - size and forecast 2021-2025

Shallow water - size and forecast 2021-2025

Landing String Equipment Market Geography Outlook (Revenue, USD mn, 2021-2025)

APAC - size and forecast 2021-2025

MEA - size and forecast 2021-2025

Europe - size and forecast 2021-2025

- size and forecast 2021-2025 North America - size and forecast 2021-2025

- size and forecast 2021-2025 South America - size and forecast 2021-2025

Landing String Equipment Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2020 Forecast period 2021-2025 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 6.21% Market growth 2021-2025 $ 310 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 4.54 Regional analysis APAC, MEA, Europe, North America, and South America Performing market contribution APAC at 40% Key consumer countries China, US, Saudi Arabia, Germany, and UK Competitive landscape Leading companies, Competitive strategies, Consumer engagement scope Key companies profiled Enovate Systems Ltd., Expro Holdings UK2 Ltd., National Oilwell Varco Inc., Quail Tools LP, Schlumberger Ltd., Superior Energy Services Inc., thyssenkrupp AG, Vallourec SA, WellPartner AS, and Yantai Enerserva Machinery Co. Ltd. Market dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for forecast period Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

