Landing string equipment market to grow by USD 424.91 million from 2023 to 2028; APAC accounts for 41% of market growth- Technavio

07 Dec, 2023, 18:15 ET

NEW YORK , Dec. 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The landing string equipment market size is expected to grow by USD 424.91 million from 2023 to 2028, according to Technavio. In addition, the growth momentum of the market will be progressing at a CAGR of over 7.06% during the forecast period. The rise in deep-water and ultra-deepwater E and P activities is notably driving the landing string equipment market. However, factors such as the Rise of renewable energy may impede market growth. The market is segmented by type (equipment and services), end-user (deepwater, ultra-deepwater, and shallow water), and geography (APAC, Middle East and Africa, Europe, North America, and South America). 

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Landing String Equipment Market 2024-2028
Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Landing String Equipment Market 2024-2028

Key Segment Analysis
The equipment segment is estimated to witness significant growth during the forecast period. The equipment segment can be considered as different types of equipment used in the construction and maintenance of landing strings in the oil and gas industry. In addition, the finishing and manufacturing process depends on the landing strings, sometimes called the completion strings. Furthermore, the need for efficient and reliable well production and completion of operations in the oil and gas industry is what is driving the equipment segment of the global landing string equipment market. Besides, factors such as increased drilling activities, growing energy demand, and technological advancements are driving the growth of this segment, thereby driving market growth during the forecast period.

Geographical Market Analysis 

APAC is estimated to contribute 41% to the growth of the global market during the forecast period. One of the key factors contributing significantly to the market growth in the  APAC region is the increase in the number of deepwater and ultra-deepwater oil and gas projects in China, Australia, and several Southeast Asian countries. In addition, according to the International Energy Administration (IEA), global oil demand is at a record high, driven by increased summer air travel increased oil consumption for production, and China's strong electricity production and petrochemical activities. Thus, such factors are anticipated to drive the demand for landing string equipment, which will drive the market growth in APAC during the forecast period.

Company Insights 
The landing string equipment market is concentrated, and the companies are deploying organic and inorganic growth strategies to compete in the market. The report analyzes the market's competitive landscape and offers information on several market companies, including:

Aker Solutions ASA, Drilltech Services North Sea Ltd., ExPert E and P Co. LLC, Expro Group Holdings NV, Halliburton Co., Interventek Subsea Engineering Ltd., NOV Inc., Quail Tools LP, Schlumberger Ltd., Superior Energy Services Inc., TechnipFMC plc, Vallourec SA, WellPartner AS, and Yantai Enerserva Machinery Co. Ltd.

Landing String Equipment Market Scope

Report Coverage

Details

Base year

2023

Historic period

2018-2022

Forecast period

2024-2028

Growth momentum & CAGR

Accelerate at a CAGR of 7.06%

Market Growth 2024-2028

USD 424.91 million

Market structure

Concentrated

YoY growth 2022-2023 (%)

6.7

Regional analysis

APAC, Middle East and Africa, Europe, North America, and South America

Performing market contribution

APAC at 41%

Key countries

US, Saudi Arabia, China, Germany, and UK

