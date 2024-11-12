LandingAI Announces General Availability of LandingLens as Snowflake Native App on Snowflake Marketplace

Empowering Organizations to Harness Visual AI Directly within the Snowflake AI Data Cloud

PALO ALTO, Calif., Nov. 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- LandingAI, a pioneer in visual AI, today announced at Snowflake's annual developer conference, BUILD 2024 , the general availability (GA) of LandingLens , its Snowflake Native App, via Snowflake Marketplace. This major milestone marks the culmination of extensive testing and refinement, enabling businesses to seamlessly integrate advanced computer vision capabilities within their existing Snowflake accounts.

The LandingLens Snowflake Native App provides users with an intuitive platform to create, train, and deploy AI models for computer vision projects without the need to migrate data or compromise security. With LandingLens, organizations in sectors such as manufacturing, healthcare, and life sciences can enhance quality control processes, streamline operations, and achieve higher accuracy—all directly within the Snowflake AI Data Cloud.

"We are excited to make LandingLens generally available to all Snowflake users through the Snowflake Marketplace," said Dan Maloney, CEO at LandingAI. "This step aligns with our mission to democratize AI by embedding powerful tools into platforms where data already resides. The integration is designed to remove barriers for organizations wanting to leverage visual AI for real-world applications, simplifying deployment and accelerating innovation."

The announcement coincides with a keynote by Andrew Ng, Founder and Executive Chairman of LandingAI, at Snowflake's annual developer conference, BUILD 2024 , where he will explore the evolving role of AI agents, the power of unstructured data, and the transformative potential of integrating AI-driven technologies into various industries. His talk will underscore the increasing importance of AI tools that facilitate automation and application development.

Streamlining AI Integration and Deployment

The launch of LandingLens as a Snowflake Native App exemplifies the shared vision between LandingAI and Snowflake to empower businesses with advanced tools that elevate data use and processing. By offering LandingLens on Snowflake Marketplace, LandingAI streamlines AI deployment and enables organizations to tap into the power of visual AI directly within their Snowflake environment, all while maintaining data privacy and compliance.

"Bringing LandingLens to the Snowflake Marketplace is the next step in our shared mission to mobilize the world's data," said Tarik Dwiek, Head of Technology Alliances at Snowflake. "This integration allows our customers to apply AI-driven computer vision solutions seamlessly within their workflows, unlocking new efficiencies and insights while maintaining their standards of security and data governance."

Continuous Innovation

Since the initial launch this summer, the LandingAI team has added several new features to the LandingLens Snowflake Native App, including:

Label Assist: A tool that suggests new labels and improvements to labels, which speed up the labeling process and improve the data included in model training.

SQL-powered inference: Users can now run their models on images using SQL commands, enabling them to manage computer vision workflows in a familiar Snowsight environment.

More model performance metrics: A streamlined experience for viewing and analyzing model performance.

LandingLens Snowflake Native App users can get certified by enrolling in a free LandingLens on Snowflake Fundamentals course .

About Landing AI

Landing AI™ is democratizing the creation of AI in computer vision projects . Even with limited data sets, companies realize the value of AI and move AI projects from proof-of-concept to production. Guided by a data-centric AI approach, Landing AI's flagship product is LandingLens™, a computer vision cloud platform that enables users to build, iterate and deploy computer vision solutions quickly and easily. With data quality being key to the success of production AI systems, LandingLens™ enables users to achieve optimal data accuracy and consistency. Founded by Andrew Ng, co-founder of Coursera, founding lead of Google Brain, and former chief scientist of Baidu, Landing AI is uniquely positioned to lead the development of AI from a technology that benefits a few to a technology that benefits all. Get started for free: www.landing.ai .

SOURCE LandingAI