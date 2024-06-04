LandingAI LAUNCHES LANDINGLENS, A SNOWFLAKE NATIVE APP, ON SNOWFLAKE MARKETPLACE

LandingAI's LandingLens to help unlock the full potential of data for joint customers

SAN FRANCISCO, June 4, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- LandingAI, the leader in visual AI solutions, today announced at Snowflake's annual conference, Snowflake Data Cloud Summit '24, that it has launched LandingLens in Snowflake Marketplace. LandingAI's Snowflake native app simplifies the creation and deployment of computer vision AI projects, natively within customers' Snowflake accounts.

"I'm thrilled about deepening our partnership with Snowflake by integrating the LandingLens app directly into the Snowflake Marketplace," said Andrew Ng, founder of LandingAI. "This step is a big deal for us—it means that users can now use our AI-driven computer vision technology right within Snowflake's data platform. By offering LandingLens natively, we're making it easier for our customers—and Snowflake's—to adopt and benefit from advanced AI tools. This move is designed to streamline how our technology is deployed and boost efficiency, which helps to drive real, measurable improvements in industries like manufacturing, healthcare, and beyond."

LandingAI and Snowflake have partnered to leverage Snowflake's Data Cloud, enhancing the capabilities of their joint customers to utilize their data more effectively. Through this partnership, customers can train and deploy models directly within Snowflake as User-Defined Functions or as Snowflake Native Applications. This integration improves efficiency and drives innovation in sectors such as manufacturing, healthcare, and life sciences. The collaboration provides businesses with the tools to create tailored AI solutions, helping them address specific challenges and improve decision-making processes.

"We are elated to include LandingAI's innovative application, LandingLens, into the Snowflake Marketplace," said Sridhar Ramaswamy , CEO of Snowflake. "This integration aligns perfectly with our mission to mobilize the world's data, offering our users a seamless and powerful solution to leverage AI-driven computer vision capabilities directly within our platform. It represents a significant step forward in our joint effort to empower businesses to unlock the full potential of their data, driving actionable insights and transformative outcomes."

As a Snowflake Native App, LandingLens enables customers to effortlessly apply AI-driven computer vision to analyze and extract valuable insights from unstructured data directly within their Snowflake account where their data already resides.

"We are leveraging LandingAI's LandingLens application in conjunction with Snowflake data platform to offer our manufacturing customers a pre-built solution accelerator to perform Computer Vision based Quality Control. This solution enables our customers to streamline their highly manual quality control process to a systemic quality control at higher throughput and accuracy at a lower cost without the undifferentiated heavy lifting involved to build this capability," said Pugal Janakiraman, Field-CTO of Manufacturing for Snowflake.

"We are delighted with the successful deployment of LandingAI's LandingLens at Opto 22, facilitated by Snowflake's Native App framework and Snowpark Container Services (SPCS)," said Guillermo Rodriguez, Manufacturing Engineer at Opto 22. "This technology has transformed our quality control processes, enabling precise, automated inspections of conformal coatings on our PCB products. By harnessing the power of LandingLens combined with Snowflake's advanced data capabilities and the computation power with container services, we have achieved unprecedented accuracy and efficiency in this manufacturing operation."

Using the combined capabilities of Snowflake Native App Framework and Snowpark Container Services (integration in private preview), developers can build sophisticated applications that run on a range of configurable hardware options, including GPUs, distribute and monetize them on Snowflake Marketplace, and deploy them within their customers' Snowflake accounts, without requiring data movement. To learn more about LandingLens, click here .

About LandingAI

LandingAI™ is the leader in visual AI solutions. Even with limited data sets, companies realize the value of AI and move AI projects from proof-of-concept to production. Guided by a data-centric AI approach, LandingAI's flagship product, LandingLens™, is a computer vision cloud platform that enables users to build, iterate, and deploy computer vision solutions quickly and easily. With data quality being key to the success of production AI systems, LandingLens™ allows users to achieve optimal data accuracy and consistency. Additionally, LandingAI is a pioneer in the field of domain-specific Large Vision Models (LVMs), which enhance the ability to process and understand visual data at scale, making sophisticated visual AI tools more accessible and efficient. Founded by Andrew Ng, co-founder of Coursera, founding lead of Google Brain, and former chief scientist at Baidu, LandingAI is uniquely positioned to lead the development of AI from a technology that benefits a few to a technology that benefits all. Get started for free: www.landing.ai .

