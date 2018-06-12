Landis Communications Inc. Adds Velodyne LiDAR, Inc. to its Roster

"LCI continues to attract the best and brightest companies working in a variety of sectors. As the inventor of LiDAR technology, Velodyne LiDAR is the undisputed leader in its category," said David Landis , president and CEO. "Companies like Velodyne LiDAR are redefining how we live today and tomorrow. We're excited to help them shape – and tell – such an important and forward-thinking story."

"We chose to partner with LCI not only because of their strong track record around making brands like ours a household name, but also because of the insightfulness, professionalism and big ideas they bring to the table," said Cesar Montero, marketing director at Velodyne LiDAR. "We'll be working closely with their senior team to educate more people about LiDAR and its ability to make transportation safer for everyone on the road."

In the past 25+ years, LCI has represented local and national brands such as Walmart, Old Navy, Whole Foods Market, Match.com, The North Face, UCSF, Lucile Packard Children's Hospital Stanford, On Lok Senior Health Care, Save the Redwoods League, the Global Alzheimer's Platform Foundation (GAP), the San Francisco Symphony, California Bank & Trust, California Academy of Sciences and more.

About Landis Communications, Inc. (LCI)

Celebrating more than 25 years in business, LCI is an award-winning, full-service marketing communications, public relations, digital and social media agency that offers a unique mix of expertise in corporate, consumer, technology, B2B and nonprofit public relations, marketing communications, digital/social media, content marketing, community relations and crisis communications. Ragan's Ace Awards named LCI America's #1 Small PR Firm and #1 Healthcare PR Firm. LCI also is the San Francisco/Silicon Valley member agency of the Public Relations Global Network (www.prgn.com), with more than 50 agency affiliates worldwide. For further information about LCI, please visit www.landispr.com.

About Velodyne LiDAR, Inc.

Founded in 1983 and headquartered in Silicon Valley, Velodyne is a technology company known worldwide for its real-time 3D LiDAR computing and software platforms. The company evolved after founder David Hall invented the HDL-64 Solid-State Hybrid LiDAR sensor in 2005. Since then, Velodyne LiDAR Inc. emerged as the unmatched market leader of real-time 3D vision systems used in a variety of commercial applications including autonomous vehicles, vehicle safety systems, mobile mapping, aerial mapping and security. Its products range from the high-performance, surround view Ultra-Puck™ VLP-32, classic HDL-32/64 and cost-effective VLP-16, the new VLS-128, to the upcoming, hidden Velarray™. Velodyne's rich suite of perception software and algorithms are the key enablers of its perception systems. Velodyne supports customers from offices in San Jose, Detroit, Frankfurt and Beijing. For more information, visit http://www.velodynelidar.com.

Contact:

David Cumpston

Landis Communications Inc.

cumpston@landispr.com

(415) 359-2316

www.landispr.com



View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/landis-communications-inc-adds-velodyne-lidar-inc-to-its-roster-300665089.html

SOURCE Landis Communications

Related Links

https://www.landispr.com

