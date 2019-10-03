Landis+Gyr Applauded by Frost & Sullivan for Advancing Utilities' Capabilities with its IoT-based Gridstream Connect Platform

"At the core of Gridstream Connect is Landis+Gyr's highly innovative IPv6 multi-technology network architecture that supports communication technologies such as RF Mesh, LoRa, and cellular, all on a single network manager," said Gautham Gnanajothi, global research director. "With a diverse sensor environment, flexible communications capability, and dedicated application enablement, Gridstream Connect is set to propel utilities beyond traditional applications and use cases. On the strength of its comprehensive product portfolio and forward-looking strategies, the company holds the leading shares in the global markets."

In addition to building a strong portfolio, Landis+Gyr has invested in and partnered with emerging technologies focused on expanding grid intelligence. One example is Sense, a technology company that specializes in monitoring and measuring the energy consumed by electrical devices. By leveraging Sense's technology and tying it to the Gridstream Connect IoT platform, Landis+Gyr enhances the value provided to utilities and consumers in terms of improved efficiency, enhanced reliability and security, and thorough demand response.

Landis+Gyr's multi-dimensional approach to implementing best practices will further entrench it in the market. One of the company's key focus areas is implementing best practices for operational efficiency. To address the market's ongoing structural changes and increased competition, Landis+Gyr launched a global initiative to improve its organizational structure and lower production costs. Its sharp focus on all aspects of manufacturing, including supply chain, procurement, production cost, and quality, play a crucial role in its outstanding operational efficiency.

"While technology and innovation form the core of Landis+Gyr's DNA, the company also prioritizes service. It has strategically repositioned its service business in APAC, specifically partnering in Australia, to offer asset financing," noted Gautham. "Overall, its commitment to preparing utilities for the future and adopting industry best practices have positioned it for continued growth and success."

Each year, Frost & Sullivan presents a Company of the Year award to the organization that demonstrates excellence in terms of growth strategy and implementation in its field. The award recognizes a high degree of innovation with products and technologies, and the resulting leadership in terms of customer value and market penetration.

Frost & Sullivan Best Practices awards recognize companies in a variety of regional and global markets for demonstrating outstanding achievement and superior performance in areas such as leadership, technological innovation, customer service, and strategic product development. Industry analysts compare market participants and measure performance through in-depth interviews, analysis, and extensive secondary research to identify best practices in the industry.

About Landis+Gyr

Landis+Gyr is the leading global provider of integrated energy management solutions for the utility sector. Offering one of the broadest portfolios, we deliver innovative and flexible solutions to help utilities solve their complex challenges in smart metering, grid edge intelligence and smart infrastructure. With sales of USD 1.8 billion, Landis+Gyr employs approximately 5,600 people in over 30 countries across five continents, with the sole mission of helping the world manage energy better.

More information is available at www.landisgyr.com

About Frost & Sullivan

For over five decades, Frost & Sullivan has become world-renowned for its role in helping investors, corporate leaders, and governments navigate economic changes and identify disruptive technologies, Mega Trends, new business models, and companies to action, resulting in a continuous flow of growth opportunities to drive future success. Contact us: Start the discussion.

