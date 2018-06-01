Landis+Gyr signs Sinfra agreement ahead of next AMI rollout in Sweden

The contract builds on Landis+Gyr's existing footprint in Sweden as a key supplier of the first AMI wave that began in 2002. Legislation due to be finalized this summer will drive the renewal of the country's entire smart meter infrastructure between 2019 and 2024. Landis+Gyr's offering for all Sinfra members covers smart metering products and solutions, such as, for example, smart meters supporting G3 PLC and NB-IoT technology and the entire smart metering solution portfolio, deployment and support services.

Named Excellent Sustainable Purchaser of the Year in 2015, Sinfra's primary mission is procurement of technology and services from a sustainability perspective. Additionally, their standards include a wide range of criteria such as fair pricing, delivery capability and quality of service. Therefore, being selected as a Sinfra supplier is regarded as a stamp of quality for Swedish utilities.

Ralph Griewing, Senior Vice President Energy Solutions for Landis+Gyr in EMEA commented: "This is an excellent growth opportunity in a market where our products and services are already valued. Sinfra holds suppliers to high standards in terms of reliability, security and sustainability. This deal is a testament to Landis+Gyr's excellence as a supplier of tailor-made products, solutions and services for a smart grid as well as in terms of our sustainability standards in sourcing and product design."

"This frame agreement is a great example of how we bring value to our members by procuring sustainable technology and services," said Lars-Eric Larsson, CEO of Sinfra. "We are helping Swedish utilities to prepare for the next generation of smart metering by bringing efficiency and security to operations, combined with the best technology available."

About Landis+Gyr

Landis+Gyr is the leading global provider of integrated energy management solutions for the utility sector. Offering one of the broadest portfolios of products and services to address complex industry challenges, the company delivers comprehensive solutions for the foundation of a smarter grid, including smart metering, distribution network sensing and automation tools, load control, analytics and energy storage. Landis+Gyr operates in over 30 countries across five continents. With sales of approximately USD 1.7 billion, the company employs c. 6,000 people with the sole mission of helping the world manage energy better. More information is available at https://www.landisgyr.eu/

More information on Sinfra is available at https://www.sinfra.se/english

