Landline Selected by Air Canada as its Partner for Multi-Modal, Bus to Air Connectivity Launching in Toronto

Tickets can be purchased as of today on aircanada.com, via the Air Canada app, Air Canada's contact centres and through travel agents for travel beginning May 1, 2024.

Landline will operate six, non-stop round trips daily to Toronto Pearson from each of the Hamilton (YHM) and Region of Waterloo (YKF) airports in southern Ontario. Air Canada customers beginning their journey at Hamilton or Region of Waterloo airports will check in as normal for their flight and obtain boarding passes for all segments of their trip. At a designated departure point at the local airport, they will board a luxury, Air Canada-branded motorcoach and their checked baggage will be loaded. Upon arrival at Toronto Pearson, customers will proceed directly through security screening, while checked bags will be automatically transferred to the onward connecting flight.

In the event of coach or flight delays, customers travelling on Landline will be automatically offered the same protections as customers travelling on air-only itineraries. Members of Air Canada's Aeroplan program will earn points for both ground and air segments, as on any normal connecting flight itinerary. For more information see www.aircanada.com/landline

Each Landline motorcoach provides a premium experience, with 36 spacious, leather seats in a two-by-one configuration. The coaches are equipped with free WiFi, power and a table tray available at each seat, generous overhead storage for carry-on baggage, and an onboard lavatory.

Air Canada selected Landline based on its industry leading track record of building bus to air connections that customers love.

The new partnership builds on Landline's successful franchise in the United States and demonstrates the global viability of the multi-modal model. "We are proud to partner with Air Canada to provide seamless connections to their world class Toronto gateway," said Ben Munson, President and cofounder of Landline. "Welcoming Air Canada as a platform partner is a major step for Landline on its path to creating a new category of travel and is representative of the demand for our product in the airline industry."

"Serving regional communities and building connectivity is a priority for Air Canada. Multi-modal transport is an effective means to do so and we are pleased to partner with The Landline Company, which has deep experience and a record of reliable operational performance. Customers using Landline's premium motorcoach service will benefit through connections to our global network and be able to do so in a comfortable, convenient way that is also environmentally friendly," said Alexandre Lefevre, Vice President Network Planning, North America, and Scheduling, at Air Canada.

"In addition to creating a more seamless travel day for the customer, Landline's platform reduces congestion in airports and on the road, providing real, tangible environmental benefits today, said David Sunde, Landline's CEO, and cofounder. "We couldn't be more excited to be partnering with Canada's flag carrier and premier global airline."

About The Landline Company

The biggest airlines in the world trust Landline to power their first and last mile connectivity. Landline's industry-first platform allows airlines to leverage the seamlessness and affordability of ground transportation to add dynamic new routes to their network without sacrificing on quality or customer experience. Landline operates seamless multi-modal networks on behalf of Air Canada, United Airlines, American Airlines, and Sun Country Airlines. Landline is fundamentally reshaping the way every consumer thinks about the travel day by making air travel multi-modal. Visit landlineco.com for more information.

