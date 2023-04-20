The Cappasity team is happy to share that now landlords on Zumper, the largest privately owned rental platform in North America, can create interactive 3D Views of real estate using the 3DShot app. Immersive content will help Zumper users make their listings more informative and appealing to renters.

SANTA CLARA, Calif., April 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Zumper is the largest privately owned rental platform in North America, with more than 178 million visits per year. Using Zumper, agents and landlords can list any type of property to connect with renters in minutes. The platform now also allows landlords to create interactive 3D visualizations of real estate and embed them into their listings. An apartment can be digitized in 3D, with landlords using Cappasity's 3DShot mobile app for creating immersive content. The app allows Zumper users to create 3D panoramas of apartments using only a smartphone and without any additional costs — there's no need to buy special shooting equipment or hire professional photographers.

Landlords on Zumper can now embed Cappasity 3D Views of real estate to their listings

Example https://3d.cappasity.com/u/cappasity/459b3a64-9702-49e4-a741-47d7d3af62bd

To create a 3D View of a room the user stands in the middle of the space, launches 3DShot on their smartphone, and slowly turns around. When a full turn is made, the recording will be finished and the app will automatically create a 3D View that can be further embedded into a Zumper listing. The user can 3D digitize as many rooms as they need and integrate all of them into their Zumper listing to show space arrangement and design of the whole apartment or house. Please watch this step-by-step tutorial to see the entire process:

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=0kY3V4AvCDw

Unlike regular photos, Cappasity 3D Views are fully interactive and allow renters to examine an apartment as they would in person: they can change the angle of perception, zoom in, and see all the details. Embedding an interactive panorama into a listing of an apartment or a house has a high potential to increase user interaction and engagement generating interest among renters faster. It is reported that over 80% of millennials want an opportunity to see a real estate listing in 3D before buying or renting.

"Interactive panoramas of apartments help renters and real estate buyers visualize the property from the comfort of their homes and make the right decisions. Besides, listings with 3D View content are more eye-catching and appealing than flat images, which helps landlords stand out from the competition. We're happy that now Zumper users can add interactive 3D Views to their listings," comments Kosta Popov, Cappasity CEO.

About Zumper

Zumper is the largest privately owned rental platform in North America, with more than 178 million visits per year. Zumper simplifies the process for both property investors and renters in their search for the perfect home. The platform provides easy-to-use tools for investors to list their properties and makes finding a home as easy as booking a hotel for renters.

Zumper website: https://www.zumper.com/

About Cappasity Inc.

Cappasity makes it easy to create and integrate immersive content based on 3D/AR technologies. Innovative experiences increase user engagement, brand awareness, and sales, while AI-powered analytics provide insights into how users view content online. 3D demonstration creates an unforgettable experience that can be used for product presentation, sales, interactive exhibitions, and auction houses.

Press Contact:

Jenny Hertz,

4158002844,

https://3dshot.io

SOURCE Cappasity Inc.