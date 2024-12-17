Landmark $116.2 Million Settlement Reached on Behalf of 100+ Sexual Abuse Survivors at FCI Dublin

Slater Slater Schulman LLP Represents One-Quarter of the Survivor-Claimants

DUBLIN, Calif., Dec. 17, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Slater Slater Schulman LLP, a leading, full-service law firm with decades of experience representing survivors of traumatic and catastrophic events, today announced a landmark $116.2 million settlement with the Federal Bureau of Prisons (BOP) to resolve over 100 survivors' claims of sexual abuse while incarcerated at the Federal Correctional Institution (FCI) Dublin, marking the largest settlement ever paid by the BOP. Slater Slater Schulman represents 24 of the 103 survivor-claimants in this matter.

"While sexual abuse is unfortunately endemic to prison settings across America, this is the largest known combined Bureau of Prisons sexual abuse settlement in history," said Adam Slater, Founding and Managing Partner of Slater Slater Schulman LLP. "It's a crucial step in holding the Bureau of Prisons accountable for its systematic failure to protect women in its custody. These survivors have shown extraordinary courage in speaking out, and we are committed to ensuring their voices are heard and their experiences validated."

FCI Dublin, located east of Oakland, California, was established as a minimum-security federal women's prison and had been operational since 1989. The mounting evidence of systemic abuse documented in complaints filed by Slater Slater Schulman and other firms led the Bureau of Prisons to make the unprecedented decision to permanently close the facility in April 2024. This closure came after years of documented sexual misconduct, with seven former employees criminally convicted and more than 20 others placed on leave or under investigation.

More than 25 correctional officers and medical professionals were named in the lawsuits as perpetrators, with significant criminal convictions including former Warden Ray Garcia and Officer John Bellhouse, who were convicted of sexual abuse by juries. Prison Chaplain James Highhouse and four other officers pleaded guilty to sexual abuse allegations, while Correctional Officer Darrell "Dirty Dick" Smith currently awaits trial.

Slater Slater Schulman LLP remains steadfast in its commitment to holding institutions accountable and supporting survivors in their journey towards justice and healing.

NOTE: Individuals seeking to be linked to resources for sexual assault survivors can call 800.656.HOPE (4673) to be connected with a trained staff member from a sexual assault service provider in your area. The National Sexual Assault Hotline operated by RAINN (Rape, Abuse & Incest National Network) provides confidential support from trained staff members and can assist with finding local healthcare resources, help talk through what happened, and offer referrals for long-term support.

