Landmark Agreement Brings Electric Aircraft to Utah

Historic signing kicks off efforts to establish Utah's air transportation system

SALT LAKE CITY, Jan. 28, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- This morning, 47G | Utah Aerospace & Defense (47G) and industry-leading aircraft manufacturer, BETA Technologies , signed a historic agreement that creates an opportunity to bring electric aircraft and charging stations to Utah. The agreement represents a major leap forward in establishing a well-functioning, statewide transportation system in anticipation of the 2034 Winter Olympic Games— and the beginning of a partnership that will position Utah as a national leader in advanced air mobility (AAM). Letters of support for the agreement were signed by the Utah Department of Transportation (UDOT) and the Governor's Office of Economic Opportunity (GOEO).

"Utah is at the epicenter of cutting-edge innovations in the commercial aviation industry that will play a critical role in Utah's economic future. Utah is not just embracing the future of transportation—we are leading it," said Governor Spencer Cox. "We are working to implement an advanced air mobility strategy that provides Utahns more transportation choices, improves air quality through the use of clean energy technologies, and enhances access to jobs, education and recreational opportunities."

The public-private partnership will help to establish a statewide electric charging network for both aircraft and ground-based vehicles, create pilot training programs and develop a model to forecast flight operations. It also encourages flight demonstrations that help to educate and engage the public about this new form of transportation. Over the past decade, Utah has been the youngest and fastest-growing state in the country. With nine out of ten Utahns living in urban areas, state leaders are seeking sustainable and innovative mobility solutions to keep Utah moving.

"We move people -- and the things they need -- using more than just roads," said Carlos Braceras, executive director. "As Utah's population grows and we face increasing demands on our ground transportation system, we know that advanced air mobility offers innovative new solutions to address our evolving mobility needs."

Known for its all-electric aircraft named ALIA , BETA has redefined air travel with its ability to transport up to five passengers or 1,250 pounds of cargo. In addition, the company's Charge Cubes have been accepted as the industry standard by most air taxi manufacturers, and can be used to charge electric ground vehicles, making them a game-changing technological innovation that will further enhance the scalability and sustainability of air transportation while simultaneously helping to meet the needs of electric cars and trucks.

"Utah has a long legacy of excellence in aerospace, which BETA already knows first-hand as many components of our ALIA aircraft are built here," said Kyle Clark, BETA Founder and CEO. "The state's spirit of innovation and progress has fueled remarkable transformation over the past decade, so this focus on preparing for the future comes as no surprise. Governor Cox and the 47G team have a bold vision for how advanced air mobility can revolutionize transportation, expand access, and connect communities across the state. We are excited to help bring this new mode of transport to Utahns."

Industry analysts predict that the advanced air mobility market will reach a value of $1.5 trillion by 2040 and Utah is well positioned to reap the benefits of this burgeoning industry. In Utah, the AAM industry is forecast to generate 11,000 new full-time jobs, $8 billion in new business activity and related stimulus, and $1.8 billion in local, state and federal tax revenues by 2045.

"Utah is proud to join forces with BETA Technologies, UDOT and 47G to redefine how Utahns live, work and build in our great state," said Jim Grover, managing director of economic growth for the Governor's Office of Economic Opportunity. "This partnership marks a pivotal moment in Utah's history, positioning our state at the forefront of advanced air mobility. With Utah leading the charge, this landmark opportunity will revolutionize how we travel, connecting our talented workforce across regions, improving healthcare access and assisting with energy development in rural areas."

47G Project Alta , short for the Air Logistics Transportation Alliance, is a public-private partnership with a mission to establish an air transportation system for Utah. In close collaboration with its public and private-sector partners, Project Alta is working to expand existing drone package delivery, institute reliable cargo air transport systems, and move people via air taxis.

"This partnership brings together organizations who all share the vision and collective resources to move Utah into a leading position nationally," said Aaron Starks, 47G president and CEO. "Air mobility will eventually change the way people commute, receive life-saving medical supplies and transport parcels and packages with greater efficiency."

