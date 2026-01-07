Landmark Aquatic Announces Strategic Acquisition of CEM Aquatics

ST LOUIS, Jan. 7, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Landmark Aquatic, the largest provider of comprehensive design, build, renovation, and maintenance services in the aquatics industry, today announced that it has acquired CEM Aquatics, a respected organization in the commercial aquatics industry for over 45 years. With headquarters in Salt Lake City, Utah, CEM is known for its expertise in design, build, renovation and service of aquatic facilities across the United States.

The acquisition aligns with Landmark Aquatic's long-term strategy to expand its capabilities in the aquatics sector and enhance the value delivered to its customers. Both companies will continue operating without interruption while integration begins.

"This acquisition reflects our continued investment in solutions and people that strengthen our ability to serve our customers," said J. Ryan Casserly, Chief Executive Officer of Landmark Aquatic. "CEM has built an impressive legacy over the past 40 years, and we deeply respect their expertise, their team, and the quality of their work. We're excited about the opportunities ahead and the future we'll build together."

As part of the announcement, Founder & Chief Executive Officer of CEM Aquatics, Craig Nielsen, shared his enthusiasm for the future:

"We built CEM with a deep commitment to quality and long-term partnerships. Landmark's platform aligns closely with how we've always operated, and joining forces gives our team and our customers access to greater resources while staying true to who we are. It's exciting to see the legacy we've built continue to grow and reach even further in this next chapter."

Both companies emphasized that customers will continue to receive the same high level of commitment, responsiveness and expertise they have always relied on. Craig Nielsen, along with the current CEM Aquatics staff and leadership team will remain in place, ensuring uninterrupted service, deep continuity of knowledge, and a seamless experience for clients.

For customers and partners of both organizations, services and support will continue as usual. Further updates will be shared around the timeline for integration as they become available.

About Landmark

Landmark Aquatic is a nationwide provider of commercial aquatic facility design, construction, and maintenance services, with more than six decades of industry experience. Serving clients across most of the U.S., Landmark delivers construction-led solutions and on-going support through its AquatiCare maintenance team, ensuring excellence "for the life of your pool." Committed to the full lifecycle of every facility, Landmark prioritizes long-term partnerships while adapting to client needs through exceptional service, operational excellence, and forward-thinking solutions. For more about Landmark Aquatic, visit www.landmarkaquatic.com

